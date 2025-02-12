Giant Schnauzer becomes champion at Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

World

Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is an all-breed dog show, held annually at New York City

  • February 12, 2025
Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show 2025 named a familiar yet unexpected dog as the Best in Show.

As reported by CNN, Monty, a Giant Schnauzer took the title of Best in Show on Tuesday at the dog show's 149th edition.

Monty became the first Giant Schnauzer ever to win big at the prestigious contest, he was also the winner of the Working Group for the last three years at Westminster.

This win broke a long drought for the Working Group, which hasn’t produced a Best in Show winner at Westminster since 2004.

The five-year-old Giant Schnauzer was also awarded Best in Show at the AKC National Championship in December.

"He always tries so hard, and I’m so proud of him," Monty’s owner and handler Katie Bernardin told  Fox Sports 1 in an emotional speech.

The Westminster Dog Show celebrated its 149th edition this year, and is the second-oldest sporting events in the US, with the Kentucky Derby being the oldest.

According to the organisers, the show sees nearly 3,000 dogs from around the world, who come to New York City to compete in the annual competition.

The Best in Show prize is the most coveted award at the long-running competition and is chosen by a single judge.

Notably, Paula Nykiel was the judge this year, who had to decide between the winners of the respective seven varying groups.

