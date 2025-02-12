Prince Harry tests Meghan Markle's singing skills before leaving Canada  

Prince Harry cheekily tested his wife, Meghan Markle's singing skills before she reportedly left Canada without him.
According to New York Post magazine, the couple took the stage, where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were being introduced by the popular Canadian musician, Michael Bublé.
Shortly after the introduction, Harry appreciated the artist for his stunning musical performance at the Whistler Open ceremony for the Invictus Games on Monday, February 10, 2025.
The father-of-two said, "Well, thank God Michael Bublé sang. Can you imagine bringing him out here and him saying, You know what? I didn’t come here to sing... Thank you for the introduction."
Before concluding his speech, the younger son of King Charles playfully pulled Meghan to sing a song for the audience, saying, "My wife and I—come on out here! Come on! Now she’s going to sing!"
The 43-year-old duchess laughed but quickly shouted, "No!"
This playful moment between Harry and Meghan came before she was believed to have left for the US after spending five days in Vancouver for the 2025 Invictus Games.
According to various media outlets, Meghan Markle has taken her leave from the Invictus Games in Canada, leaving Harry to continue.
As of now, Prince Harry, who founded the games in 2014, will remain at the games until the closing ceremony on Sunday, February 16, 2025.