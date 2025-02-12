Royal

Queen Mathilde makes powerful appearance after emergency plane landing

Queen Mathilde of Belgium joins UNICEF for a noble cause during royal trip

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 12, 2025
Queen Mathilde makes powerful appearance after emergency plane landing
Queen Mathilde makes powerful appearance after emergency plane landing

Queen Mathilde has gotten busy in royal engagements after emergency landing of plane.

On Wednesday, the Queen of Belgium stepped out to visit the Tirrases district of San Jose.

She teamed up with UNICEF to help Costa Rican government in establishing and organising childcare facilities, particularly in vulnerable neighbourhoods.

The Royal Family of Belgium posted pictures from the outing on Instagram and wrote, “@unicef is helping the Costa Rican government to establish and organise childcare facilities, particularly in vulnerable neighbourhoods.”


“This has a huge impact on the lives of mothers, allowing them to work full-time and be economically independent. The Queen visited a concrete example in the Tirrases district of San Jose,” the statement further read.

Queen’s royal engagement came after she had an emergency landing in Costa Rica.

Her plane landed 15 minutes ahead of schedule with a “cracked windshield.”

A royal commentator Wim Dehandschutter shared the incident on X, "The airplane with Belgian Queen Mathilde landed in Costa Rica with a cracked windshield. I was on that flight. As passengers, we didn’t notice anything, and we didn’t receive any notification during the flight or upon landing."

Mathilde is busy in Costa Rica for a three-days visit as part of a UNICEF mission.

Shakira kicks off Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tour after Grammy win

Shakira kicks off Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tour after Grammy win
King Charles makes generous call for Harry, Megha's royal future

King Charles makes generous call for Harry, Megha's royal future
Millie Bobby Brown reveals ‘uncomfortable’ moment from ‘Stranger Things’ set

Millie Bobby Brown reveals ‘uncomfortable’ moment from ‘Stranger Things’ set
Princess Anne's husband breaks cover in crutches after painful injury

Princess Anne's husband breaks cover in crutches after painful injury
King Charles makes generous call for Harry, Megha's royal future
King Charles makes generous call for Harry, Megha's royal future
Princess Anne's husband breaks cover in crutches after painful injury
Princess Anne's husband breaks cover in crutches after painful injury
Prince Harry tests Meghan Markle's singing skills before leaving Canada
Prince Harry tests Meghan Markle's singing skills before leaving Canada
King Felipe honors 25th anniversary of Prince of Asturias Lecture in Madrid
King Felipe honors 25th anniversary of Prince of Asturias Lecture in Madrid
Prince William receives tragic news after Kate Middleton visits prison
Prince William receives tragic news after Kate Middleton visits prison
King Charles, Queen Camilla ‘split up’ to cover key royal commitments
King Charles, Queen Camilla ‘split up’ to cover key royal commitments
Zara Tindall's husband Mike opens up about hilarious family moments
Zara Tindall's husband Mike opens up about hilarious family moments
Queen Mathilde's plane makes emergency landing in Costa Rica
Queen Mathilde's plane makes emergency landing in Costa Rica
Meghan Markle beats her fear as she takes on exciting adventure in Whistler
Meghan Markle beats her fear as she takes on exciting adventure in Whistler
Inside Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's romantic Valentine’s celebration in Canada
Inside Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's romantic Valentine’s celebration in Canada
King Charles celebrates 'Reconciliation Accords' as Meghan leaves Harry in Canada
King Charles celebrates 'Reconciliation Accords' as Meghan leaves Harry in Canada
Kensington Palace issues fresh update on Kate Middleton's heartfelt move
Kensington Palace issues fresh update on Kate Middleton's heartfelt move