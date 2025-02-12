Queen Mathilde makes powerful appearance after emergency plane landing

Queen Mathilde has gotten busy in royal engagements after emergency landing of plane.
On Wednesday, the Queen of Belgium stepped out to visit the Tirrases district of San Jose.
She teamed up with UNICEF to help Costa Rican government in establishing and organising childcare facilities, particularly in vulnerable neighbourhoods.
The Royal Family of Belgium posted pictures from the outing on Instagram and wrote, “@unicef is helping the Costa Rican government to establish and organise childcare facilities, particularly in vulnerable neighbourhoods.”
“This has a huge impact on the lives of mothers, allowing them to work full-time and be economically independent. The Queen visited a concrete example in the Tirrases district of San Jose,” the statement further read.
Queen’s royal engagement came after she had an emergency landing in Costa Rica.
Her plane landed 15 minutes ahead of schedule with a “cracked windshield.”
A royal commentator Wim Dehandschutter shared the incident on X, "The airplane with Belgian Queen Mathilde landed in Costa Rica with a cracked windshield. I was on that flight. As passengers, we didn’t notice anything, and we didn’t receive any notification during the flight or upon landing."
Mathilde is busy in Costa Rica for a three-days visit as part of a UNICEF mission.