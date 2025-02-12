Princess Anne's husband breaks cover in crutches after painful injury

Princess Anne’s husband vice-Admiral Timothy Laurence has made first public appearance after his recent injury.
On Tuesday, he visited the Science and Innovation Park in Wroughton, Swindon
The Wiltshire Lieutenancy's official X account also posted pictures from his royal engagement.
In the shared image, Sir Timothy was spotted using his crutches.
Anne’s partner showed interest in the park's cutting-edge collections.
Last month, Sir Tim missed the Princess Royal’s two-day visit to South Africa due to his condition.
As per the reports he suffered torn ligament, sustained while working on the Gatcombe estate.
As per The Telegraph, Sir Tim endured another minor injury whilst gardening last year, and , the "gardening incident involved some fencing.”
His injury comes less than a year after Princess Anne’s own injury on their estate.
In June 2024, the Princess Royal, 74, suffered a concussion and spent five days in the hospital.
After she was discharged, her husband said in a statement, “I would like to extend my warmest thanks to all the team at Southmead Hospital for their care, expertise and kindness during my wife’s short stay.”
Notably, the royal couple got married in 1992.