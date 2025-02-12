Royal

Prince William set to take on 'powerful' role to support King Charles vision

The Prince of Wales gives huge relief to King Charles as he gears to step up to strengthen monarchy

  by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 12, 2025
Prince William is tipped to make the most of his bond with newly elect US president, Donald Trump to strengthen UK - US relationships.

The Prince of Wales, who recently received the title of UK's "secret weapon" is "willing to offer his support where needed."

A White House source has exclusively told Telegraph that William now holds a "really powerful, really important" influence for creating a "special relationship" between the UK and US as the Royal Family is gearing for the "most important soft power mission of the 21st century. "

They continued, "The biggest thing right now is figuring out how to make sure the relationship [between the US and the UK] doesn’t go off track and we try to repair some of the damage."

"That is where I think the King and Prince William can really help," the White House source revealed.

Meanwhile, a royal insider has also revealed that "when the time is right and there’s an ask for support from His Majesty’s government, the Prince is happy to play his role and support where needed.”

"There is a definite willingness to support where there is an ask," they added.

It is pertinent to mention, Prince William is first in line of succession as he will ascend to throne as the king if his father abdicates or dies.

King Charles III, who ascended to the throne in 2023 was diagnosed with cancer last year in January and is currently undergoing treatment. 

