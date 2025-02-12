King Charles brings together UK political leaders for dinner at Windsor Castle 

King Charles has invited prominent UK political leaders for a “sleepover” at Windsor Castle.
GB News reported the monarch will host a dinner for the UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and first ministers of Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland in Windsor on Wednesday night, February 12, 2025.
The leaders of the developed nations, including UK Prime Minister, Scottish First Minister John Swinney, Northern Irish First Minister Michelle O'Neill, Northern Irish Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly, and Welsh First Minister Eluned Morgan, will travel to Windsor Castle for a special dinner meeting with the King.
The meeting has been dubbed as “sleepover” as some of the political leaders will be staying in the palace for a night and will have a royal breakfast.
Moreover, the joint trip of an important UK politician came ahead of the government announcement of building 1.5 million new homes in the coming five years.
Talking about the project ahead of the meeting with the King, the prime minister's official spokesperson said, “Obviously, this project is entirely run by the Palace and the Duchy (of Cornwall), but the government has spoken repeatedly on its ambitions on house building, it is a key part of the plan for change to deliver 1.5 million homes to tackle the housing crisis that we've inherited and to drive economic growth across the country.”
Notably, this will be King's second political activity of the week after hosting Starmer and his deputy Angela Rayner at a housing development in Cornwall on February 10, 2025.