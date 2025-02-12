World

King Charles brings together UK political leaders for dinner at Windsor Castle

King Charles invites British, Scottish, Irish, and Welsh leaders to Windsor Castle for a special meeting

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 12, 2025
King Charles brings together UK political leaders for dinner at Windsor Castle
King Charles brings together UK political leaders for dinner at Windsor Castle 

King Charles has invited prominent UK political leaders for a “sleepover” at Windsor Castle. 

GB News reported the monarch will host a dinner for the UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and first ministers of Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland in Windsor on Wednesday night, February 12, 2025.

The leaders of the developed nations, including UK Prime Minister, Scottish First Minister John Swinney, Northern Irish First Minister Michelle O'Neill, Northern Irish Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly, and Welsh First Minister Eluned Morgan, will travel to Windsor Castle for a special dinner meeting with the King.

The meeting has been dubbed as “sleepover” as some of the political leaders will be staying in the palace for a night and will have a royal breakfast.

Moreover, the joint trip of an important UK politician came ahead of the government announcement of building 1.5 million new homes in the coming five years.

Talking about the project ahead of the meeting with the King, the prime minister's official spokesperson said, “Obviously, this project is entirely run by the Palace and the Duchy (of Cornwall), but the government has spoken repeatedly on its ambitions on house building, it is a key part of the plan for change to deliver 1.5 million homes to tackle the housing crisis that we've inherited and to drive economic growth across the country.”

Notably, this will be King's second political activity of the week after hosting Starmer and his deputy Angela Rayner at a housing development in Cornwall on February 10, 2025.

Millie Bobby Brown reflects on traumatic experience of photos getting leaked

Millie Bobby Brown reflects on traumatic experience of photos getting leaked
King Charles brings together UK political leaders for dinner at Windsor Castle

King Charles brings together UK political leaders for dinner at Windsor Castle
Prince William set to take on 'powerful' role to support King Charles vision

Prince William set to take on 'powerful' role to support King Charles vision
Ed Sheeran reveals adventurous day out with Arijit Singh

Ed Sheeran reveals adventurous day out with Arijit Singh
World's first laughter museum, HahaHouse, opens in Croatia
World's first laughter museum, HahaHouse, opens in Croatia
Giant Schnauzer becomes champion at Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
Giant Schnauzer becomes champion at Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
Elon Musk's son X takes centre stage in White House debut with Trump
Elon Musk's son X takes centre stage in White House debut with Trump
Trump reacts as U.S. teacher returns home after Russian imprisonment
Trump reacts as U.S. teacher returns home after Russian imprisonment
Trump executive order brings forward new records on JFK assassination
Trump executive order brings forward new records on JFK assassination
Salman Rushdie recounts stabbing attack moment to court for first time
Salman Rushdie recounts stabbing attack moment to court for first time
World's most populous nation sees shocking hate speech spike in 2024
World's most populous nation sees shocking hate speech spike in 2024
Trump suggests Ukraine may become part of Russia ahead of Zelenskyy meeting
Trump suggests Ukraine may become part of Russia ahead of Zelenskyy meeting
3 mind-blowing world records that no one ever beats
3 mind-blowing world records that no one ever beats
Vince Neil’s jet from Austin crashes on landing, pilot dies
Vince Neil’s jet from Austin crashes on landing, pilot dies
World's rarest fish spotted near Canary Islands goes viral: Watch
World's rarest fish spotted near Canary Islands goes viral: Watch
Bill Gates celebrates granddaughter Leila’s 2nd birthday with heartfelt post
Bill Gates celebrates granddaughter Leila’s 2nd birthday with heartfelt post