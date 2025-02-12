Tulsi Gabbard makes history as first ex-Democrat to lead national intelligence

The US Senate has voted to approve the first ever former Democrat to lead national intelligence in a Republican government.
According to CNN, the Senate on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, voted to confirm the most controversial Cabinet pick of the US President Donald Trump, Gabbard, as director of national intelligence.
The former Democratic congresswoman was approved to oversee the US spy agencies by a narrow 52-48 vote by Republican majority.
Former Senate Majority Leader and a Republican, Mitch McConnell also joined Democrats to vote against her.
Following the vote, McConnell stated, “In my assessment, Tulsi Gabbard failed to demonstrate that she is prepared to assume this tremendous national trust. The nation should not have to worry that the intelligence assessments the President receives are tainted by a Director of National Intelligence with a history of alarming lapses in judgment.”
Meanwhile, key swing Republican senators, including Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Todd Young of Indiana ultimately decided to support Gabbard.
Notably, Gabbard, who endorsed Trump a few months before the presidential elections, is the president's 14th nominee to be confirmed since January 20.