John Abraham exudes playful side with Ed Sheeran in exciting football match

  • by Web Desk
  • February 13, 2025
John Abraham has accompanied Ed Sheeran as the British singer makes the most out of his India trip. 

The Shape of You singer took his fans on a roller coaster of emotions with his stellar performance in Shillong on February 12.

Ed's trip took an unexpected turn as he played an exciting football match with the Force actor.

John Abraham’s wife Priya turned to her Instagram to post some snaps from the event, where the Pathaan actor and his wife could be seeing posing with the Galway Girl crooner.

On the other hand, Ed also shared a carousel of pictures, summarising his India trip, where he gave a caption to each of the 10 photos.

In the fourth click, he could be seen with flashing a wide smile standing behind John.


British musician Ed began his - = / x India tour with a performance in Pune on January 30, where Aditi Saigal, better known by her stage name Dot, opened the India leg of Ed’s 'The Mathematics' tour.

Following Pune show, the singer performed at Hyderabad on February 2, where Armaan Malik opened, while in Chennai, the audience saw AR Rahman on stage.

Ed Sheeran’s Indian tour is expected to conclude with a show in Delhi on February 15, 2025.

