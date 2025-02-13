Princess Sofia melts heart with delightful move after baby girl Ines' birth

Princess Sofia of Sweden has sent the internet into a meltdown with an adorable post after daughter Ines' birth.
The Swedish Royals, who welcomed their baby Princess Ines Marie Lilian Silvia on February 7, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share first adorable photos of the newly born with her 3 brothers.
The first photo showcased, Princess Sofia's son Prince Alexander, Prince Gabriel, and Prince Julian affectionately holding their sister, Ines.
While the next click saw Prince Julian giving his little sister a cute kiss on the forehead.
"It turned out to be a perfect little quartet," the parents-of-four wrote in the caption.
"Big and warm thanks for all the nice congratulations to our little Ines," they added.
This update comes after new baby girl's grandfather King Carl XVI Gustaf announced her name on February 10, 2025, during a Council of State at the Royal Palace.
The face of newly born Princess was also revealed on the same day in her first photo taken by mom Sofia.