Prince Harry facing ‘identity crisis’ amid snub from Netflix deal renewal

Prince Harry is grappling with an ongoing “identity crisis” amid recent snub in Netflix deal.
According to a new Channel 5 documentary, Harry: Can He Ever Be Forgiven?, a panel of commentators and experts weighs in on the Duke of Sussex’s current struggles as he navigates life outside the Royal Family.
The experts suggested that the duke is caught in a limbo with “no defined role” either in the United Kingdom or the United States.
“How is he spending his life?” Politician and author Ann Widdecombe asks in the docuimentary.
She further added, “What is the aim? I've heard people say that he’s a stay-at-home dad without much to do… possibly? Even Harry must occasionally ask himself, 'Where is all this going?'”
Meanwhile, Psychotherapist and author Emma Reed Turrell claimed, “I think Harry is up against a universal challenge, which is one of identity. Who am I? Who was I? Who am I becoming? Who am I allowed to be? What will be acceptable?
“We can all relate to that - when people leave any kind of institution, there is a huge transition that happens for someone as they re-enter the atmosphere and look for purpose again and look for identity,” she added.
The documentary, which revolves around the fallout from Prince Harry since stepping back from royal duties in 2020, comes amid the reports that he might get snubbed from new Netflix contract.
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Netflix deal
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a multi-million-dollar contract with Netflix in 2020, which is about end this year.
Now, a recent report suggested that the royal couple’s lucrative contract with Netflix will be renewed in September but with significant changes.
The Netflix’s new agreement will reportedly be without the generous upfront payment they received previously and this time, it will all about Meghan, excluding Prince Harry.