Princess Infanta Sofia receives heartfelt tribute on big milestone

Princess Infanta Sofia received a heartwarming tribute from the Spanish Royal Family after achieving a major milestone.
Recently, King Felipe and Queen Letizia's youngest daughter completed her International Baccalaureate studies in the UK and took part in graduation ceremony.
After Sofia’s big milestone, the official account of the Royal Family posted a touching video clip to mark the milestone.
The caption of the post read, “Infanta Sofía graduated today from her International Baccalaureate studies at UWC Atlantic College in Wales (United Kingdom). Video on the occasion of her graduation.”
Another post stated, “Photographs of moments in the life and education of HRH Infanta Sofía on the occasion of her International Baccalaureate graduation from UWC Atlantic College in Wales, United Kingdom.”
Princess Leonor, who is busy with her military training, also issued a video message for her sister.
She said in the clip, “Hi Sofia, I couldn't be there in Wales today to be with you on your graduation day, but I wanted to take this opportunity to congratulate you. I'm so proud of you, and I'll see you back home soon to celebrate. Enjoy yourselves and lots of kisses.”
About Princess Infanta Sofia:
Princess Infanta Sofia is the youngest daughter of King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia.
She is second in the line of succession to the Spanish throne, behind her elder sister, Princess Leonor.