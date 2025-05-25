Royal

Princess Infanta Sofia receives heartfelt tribute on big milestone

King Felipe and Queen Letizia's daughter Infanta Sofia completed International Baccalaureate studies in the UK

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 25, 2025

Princess Infanta Sofia received a heartwarming tribute from the Spanish Royal Family after achieving a major milestone.

Recently, King Felipe and Queen Letizia's youngest daughter completed her International Baccalaureate studies in the UK and took part in graduation ceremony.

After Sofia’s big milestone, the official account of the Royal Family posted a touching video clip to mark the milestone.

The caption of the post read, “Infanta Sofía graduated today from her International Baccalaureate studies at UWC Atlantic College in Wales (United Kingdom). Video on the occasion of her graduation.”


Another post stated, “Photographs of moments in the life and education of HRH Infanta Sofía on the occasion of her International Baccalaureate graduation from UWC Atlantic College in Wales, United Kingdom.”

Princess Leonor, who is busy with her military training, also issued a video message for her sister.

She said in the clip, “Hi Sofia, I couldn't be there in Wales today to be with you on your graduation day, but I wanted to take this opportunity to congratulate you. I'm so proud of you, and I'll see you back home soon to celebrate. Enjoy yourselves and lots of kisses.”

About Princess Infanta Sofia:

Princess Infanta Sofia is the youngest daughter of King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia.

She is second in the line of succession to the Spanish throne, behind her elder sister, Princess Leonor.

Meghan Markle’s 2022 Vogue cover demands branded ‘unrealistic': Report
Meghan Markle’s 2022 Vogue cover demands branded ‘unrealistic': Report
The Duchess of Sussex made unrealistic demands that were "not even Beyoncé" would get such treatment
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle use star-studded outings for hidden motive
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle use star-studded outings for hidden motive
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made many high-profile appearances in pas few weeks
Prince Harry facing ‘identity crisis’ amid snub from Netflix deal renewal
Prince Harry facing ‘identity crisis’ amid snub from Netflix deal renewal
The Netflix’s new agreement will reportedly be all about Meghan Markle, excluding Prince Harry
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle split professionally amid Duchess’ Netflix deal
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle split professionally amid Duchess’ Netflix deal
Meghan Markle to secure lucrative contract with Netflix without husband Prince Harry
Lady Louise tipped for bigger role as key royal duties loom
Lady Louise tipped for bigger role as key royal duties loom
The daughter of Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie poised for bigger in monarchy
Princess Leonor sends touching video message to her newly-graduated sister Sofia
Princess Leonor sends touching video message to her newly-graduated sister Sofia
Princess Infanta Sofia celebrated her milestone academic achievement with King Felipe and Queen Letizia in the UK
Princess Infanta Sofia dazzles in red at her prestigious graduation event
Princess Infanta Sofia dazzles in red at her prestigious graduation event
Spain’s Princess Infanta Sofia wrapped her IB journey with a grand graduation ceremony in the UK
Prince William, Harry may stay estranged 'forever' as royal feud deepens
Prince William, Harry may stay estranged 'forever' as royal feud deepens
Prince Harry and Prince William have been facing estrangement since the Duke stepped down from his senior royal titles
Princess Ariane celebrates graduation in style after wrapping IB in Italy
Princess Ariane celebrates graduation in style after wrapping IB in Italy
The Netherlands' King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima join daughter, Princess Ariane, during her major academic milestone
King Charles makes heartwarming move ahead of his royal visit to Canada
King Charles makes heartwarming move ahead of his royal visit to Canada
Queen Camilla and King Charles will commence their esteemed visit to Canada next week
Princess Kate on verge of making history once King Charles approves major role
Princess Kate on verge of making history once King Charles approves major role
The Princess of Wales awaits King Charles' green light to reach a historic milestone after 115 years
Meghan Markle earns flattering nickname from Netflix CEO amid big blow to Harry
Meghan Markle earns flattering nickname from Netflix CEO amid big blow to Harry
Netflix CEO, Ted Sarandos' admiration for Meghan Markle comes amid the reports major snub to Prince Harry