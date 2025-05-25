Meghan Markle’s 2022 Vogue cover demands branded ‘unrealistic': Report

Meghan Markle reportedly issued a list of "impossible" demands during talks for a 2022 Vogue cover shoot.
According to an insider, the Duchess of Sussex made unrealistic demands that were "not even Beyoncé" would have received such treatment.
As per Page Six, a source said Meghan asked for such demands that were impossible to happen and even tried to win over Anna Wintour at US Vogue.
It is reported that this week, Markle and Enniful had plans for a UK Vogue September 2022 issue that would include the Suits alum’s key appearance at the One Young World Summit in Manchester, and “involved extensive features across the magazine and its digital editions.”
Markle planned to appear on the cover, but Edward Enninful had already committed to featuring Linda Evangelista, leading Meghan to step back from the deal and straining their friendship.
A source said that Markle wanted a “global cover,” appearing on the covers of UK and US Vogue simultaneously, along with a list of demands.
“Meghan asked for control over [the] photographer, writer, final edit, photos, cover lines, and wanted a global issue,” a source said.
The source added, “Nobody gets that. Not even Beyoncé.”
“Anna wasn’t interested,” the source, adding that the outlet already had its own cover star, Serena Williams.
The tipster revealed, “Meghan asked for a Zoom with her to reconsider, and Anna did it to be polite.”
Meghan Markle on Vogue digital cover:
Meghan Markle ultimately landed a digital cover for the September 2022 issue of The Cut while promoting her now-defunct Archetypes podcast.
The issue also included a separate digital cover featuring Megan Thee Stallion.