Royal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle split professionally amid Duchess’ Netflix deal

Meghan Markle to secure lucrative contract with Netflix without husband Prince Harry

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 25, 2025

Meghan Markle might be landing another Netflix deal for a third series of her lifestyle show but Prince Harry will seemingly not be a part of it.

The TV streaming giant’s boss Ted Sarandos has reportedly plan to feature only the Duchess of Sussex, whom he calls the “rock star”.

Harry and Meghan’s initial Netflix deal was reportedly worth £78million over five years, however, the Duke of Sussex only showed up for a few minutes in the final episode of With Love, Meghan.

The royal couple are set to part ways professional as only Duchess will secure the big deal.

Even thought the With Love, Meghan show received a lot of backlash it will be renewed for a third run, releasing next year.

An insider told The Sun on Sunday, “The relationship between Netflix and Meghan goes far deeper than many people realise.”

Ted also recently praised Meghan, noting, “I think Meghan is underestimated in terms of her influence on culture. People are fascinated with Meghan Markle.”

Another source told Daily Mail that new Netflix deal will not include the generous upfront payment like before as King Charles youngest son won’t be a part of it.

"What people do not understand about the situation is that [Netflix CEO] Ted Sarandos is a massive, massive fan of Meghan personally. He calls her ‘the rock star’. There is no way that her deal does not get renewed. Ted is in the Meghan business and that is not about to change. He is all in,” the tipster explained.

Meghan Markle's upcoming Netflix project:

Meghan Markle's Netflix show With Love, Meghan will return for a second season this autumn.

Moreover, the third season of the lifestyle series is set to release next year.

