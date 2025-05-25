Prince Harry, Meghan Markle use star-studded outings for hidden motive

In past few weeks, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made many high-profile appearances including concerts by Beyoncé and James Taylor as well as dinner party with Brooklyn Beckham.
According to royal experts, this is a strategic move of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to soften the backlash about Prince Harry’s controversial BBC interview about his strained relationship with King Charles.
In the latest episode of A Right Royal Podcast, hosts Andrea Caamano and Emmy Griffiths were joined by royal expert Robert Jobson and Emily Nash, where they discussed the aftermath of Prince Harry's explosive interview with the BBC and reason behind Sussexes' recent public appearances.
"It's really interesting to me that we've had a very quick succession of positivity. Moments showing the couple together being happy, and they needed it,” Robert said.
He further added, "It was a very knee-jerk interview and he probably regretted it. That interview didn't land in the way that they had hoped. They have gone out and obviously created these moments or designed opportunities for them to be seen and for the story to move on. And I think that was absolutely the only thing they could have done."
Prince Harry’s bombshell BBC interview
Earlier this month, Prince Harry gave a bombshell interview to BBC after losing the latest round in his court battle over his security in UK.
The Duke of Sussex made many scathing comments about his family and also fueled speculation about his father, King Charles’ health during the interview.