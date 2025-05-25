Royal

Lady Louise tipped for bigger role as key royal duties loom

The daughter of Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie poised for bigger in monarchy

Lady Louise Windsor, the daughter of Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie, is increasingly being seen as a potential key player within the Royal Family.

On a new episode of A Right Royal Podcast, where the hosts Andrea Caamano and Emmy Griffiths discussed the highs and lows of the "slimmed-down" royal family roles since King Charles became monarch.

While conversing with the Royal Editor Emily Nash and royal author Robert Jobson, they explained why it's unlikely Louise, 21, will take on a bigger royal role.

Robert explained, "I'm not so sure about that. Sophie presents a very queenly image, and she's venturing into military endeavours. She's also known to be very close to the late Duke of Edinburgh.”

The editor mentioned, "The real question is whether her daughter actually wants to do it. I don't get the impression that either her daughter or Viscount Severn would necessarily desire that kind of public life, and that choice truly needs to come from them."

He continued: "It's a significant commitment, as the public spotlight can be intense once you're in it. Currently, they've been very well-shielded due to the current arrangements. Pushing them forward now might be difficult."

Who is Lady Louise Windsor?

To note, Lady Louise Windsor, who was born on 8 November 2003, is the eldest child and only daughter of Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh.

She is the youngest niece of King Charles III. She was born during the reign of her paternal grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

