Vicky Kaushal’s playful comment on Katrina Kaif sparks fan reactions

Vicky Kaushal affectionately described his wife, Katrina Kaif, as "vichitra" (quirky) in a new video.
The Tiger 3 starlet took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to share a fun clip offering a glimpse into her playful relationship dynamic with the Dunki star.
In a shared video her “dear hubby” Vicky Kaushal described her in pure Hindi.
The video showed the words, “My dear hubbys description of me” written on it.
Vicky laughed before he said, “Vichitra kintu satya praani hain aap,” while Kartina did not turn the camera towards herself following she recorded her husband.
Soon after she shared the video her fans took to social media to shower love on the couple.
One fan translated Vicky's remark, noting, “I think its Vichitra kintu Satya prani hai aap.. which means Weird but a honest person you are!”
Another fan stated, “I strongly feel people should marry personalities different from their own. Their marriage will go a long way just by sheer surprises that one will give other.”
To note, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021.