Trending

Vicky Kaushal’s playful comment on Katrina Kaif sparks fan reactions

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been married for 3 years

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 13, 2025
Vicky Kaushal’s playful comment on Katrina Kaif sparks fan reactions
Vicky Kaushal’s playful comment on Katrina Kaif sparks fan reactions

Vicky Kaushal affectionately described his wife, Katrina Kaif, as "vichitra" (quirky) in a new video.

The Tiger 3 starlet took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to share a fun clip offering a glimpse into her playful relationship dynamic with the Dunki star.

In a shared video her “dear hubby” Vicky Kaushal described her in pure Hindi.

The video showed the words, “My dear hubbys description of me” written on it.

Vicky laughed before he said, “Vichitra kintu satya praani hain aap,” while Kartina did not turn the camera towards herself following she recorded her husband.

Soon after she shared the video her fans took to social media to shower love on the couple.

One fan translated Vicky's remark, noting, “I think its Vichitra kintu Satya prani hai aap.. which means Weird but a honest person you are!”

Another fan stated, “I strongly feel people should marry personalities different from their own. Their marriage will go a long way just by sheer surprises that one will give other.”

To note, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021.

Da Vinci’s tree paintings hold shocking secret about nature’s growth

Da Vinci’s tree paintings hold shocking secret about nature’s growth
Colleen Hoover wipes Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively snaps from Instagram after return

Colleen Hoover wipes Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively snaps from Instagram after return
Prince Harry shares exciting plans for UK return after King Charles' message

Prince Harry shares exciting plans for UK return after King Charles' message
South Korea tightens airline rules after Air Busan fire

South Korea tightens airline rules after Air Busan fire
John Abraham exudes playful side with Ed Sheeran in exciting football match
John Abraham exudes playful side with Ed Sheeran in exciting football match
'Parizaad' star Ahmed Ali Akbar’s wedding events kick off with magical qawali night
'Parizaad' star Ahmed Ali Akbar’s wedding events kick off with magical qawali night
Ayeza Khan gushes over her 'crazy' 2025
Ayeza Khan gushes over her 'crazy' 2025
Atif Aslam breaks internet with viral Valentine meme trend
Atif Aslam breaks internet with viral Valentine meme trend
Mawra Hocane's 'Sanam Teri Kasam' co-actor heaps praise on her
Mawra Hocane's 'Sanam Teri Kasam' co-actor heaps praise on her
Mawra Hocane's emotional rukhsati video goes viral
Mawra Hocane's emotional rukhsati video goes viral
Harshvardhan Rane opens up about initial failure of 'Sanam Teri Kasam'
Harshvardhan Rane opens up about initial failure of 'Sanam Teri Kasam'
Ajay Devgn set to lend his voice to Vicky Kaushal's ‘Chhaava’
Ajay Devgn set to lend his voice to Vicky Kaushal's ‘Chhaava’
Yashma Gill pens sweet birthday wish for BFF Hania Amir: 'Incredible person'
Yashma Gill pens sweet birthday wish for BFF Hania Amir: 'Incredible person'
Chunky Panday, Bhavana share deep secret behind 27-year marriage
Chunky Panday, Bhavana share deep secret behind 27-year marriage
Feroze Khan's sister Humaima Malick breaks silence on actor's recent controversy
Feroze Khan's sister Humaima Malick breaks silence on actor's recent controversy
Ayeza Khan shares her 'favourite look' from delightful Poland vacation
Ayeza Khan shares her 'favourite look' from delightful Poland vacation