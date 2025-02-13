King Charles, Queen Camilla to mark milestone moment in upcoming appearance

Royal

  • by Web Desk
  • February 13, 2025
King Charles III and Queen Camilla will be visiting an unexpected town in their next Royal visit.

As reported by BBC, the Royals are set to visit Middlesbrough, making it the first visit in 32 years from a monarch, when Queen Elizabeth II officially inaugurated Pallister Park in 1993.

The King and Queen are scheduled to attend several engagements before attending a celebration event in Centre Square, on Thursday, February 13.

Middlesbrough Mayor Chris Cooke described the Royal couple visit as "wonderful news" for the town.

It is also the first time His Highness has visited the North East since he became the monarch.

His last visit was to Bishop Auckland and Barnard Castle in April 2022.

The visit also came a year after King Charles was diagnosed with cancer, making his public engagements postponed for a short period of time.

Cleveland Police has put a dispersal order to prevent anti-social behaviour and to increase public safety.

The notice will be in place from 9:00 GMT until 17:00 and would cover areas bound by the A66, Marton Road, Southfield Road, Linthorpe Road, Borough Road, Hartington Road and the B1272 in Middlesbrough.

Local musician and mental health campaigner Mike McGrother will lead performances of songs and poetry that celebrates the town, with his Infant Hercules Choir and band The Wildcats of Kilkenny.

