Car crashes into crowd in Munich leaving several injured

Several people were left injured after a car drove into a crowd of people in the southern German city of Munich.
As reported by CNN, the tragic incident took place on Thursday, February 13, where at least 20 people were injured, with no casualties reported so far.
The incident took place right before the Munich Security Conference, which is set to start on Friday with US Vice President JD Vance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arriving later on Thursday.
A major police operation is underway near the city’s central train station and officers are working to establish the reason behind the crash.
Meanwhile, police has detained the driver, who they consider does not pose any immediate threat.
The people injured in the collision were taking part in a demonstration linked to a strike organised by the Verdi Union. The Union also had no information about the incident.
Furthermore, an eyewitness shared that the police started firing at the car, noting, "I saw that a man was lying underneath the car."
The witness added, "Then I tried to open the door, but it was locked."
Eventually, the spectator turned to the injured people who needed help.