Kanye West blasts Lyor Cohen for slamming his antisemitic remarks

The American music executive and entrepreneur penned an open letter to Kanye West, criticizing his anti-Jewish comments

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 13, 2025
Kanye West is lashing out at Lyon Cohen for calling him out!

Recently, the 65-year-old American music executive, who has previously worked closely with the CARNIVAL rapper when he was CEO of Def Jam Recordings, penned an open letter to Ye in which he criticized his anti-Semitic comments.

In the letter, which he began with “Dear Kanye,” Lyor expressed his disappointment in the rapper for his recent actions that involved the use of Nazi symbols and anti-Jewish rhetoric.

“Your words and actions are not only offensive but triggering to all decent people who recognize the horrors of the Holocaust and the suffering of millions,” he wrote.

Blasting Lyor, Kanye West, who has changed his name to Ye, first lashed out at the music executive for addressing him with incorrect name.

In his now-deleted post on Instagram on Thursday, February 13, Ye began by writing “Lyor” as “LEE OR”, taking his revenge.

“LEE OR let me call you by your incorrect name also You and your whole industry have promoted and got paid off songs where black people glorify killing each other But my t shirt is the worst thing ever,” penned Kanye in his lengthy statement.

Kanye Wests now-deleted Instagram Post
Kanye West's now-deleted Instagram Post

The rapper continued, “You start by apologizing and taking accountability for the massive promotion of black death that you’ve got paid off of for years.”

He concluded, “Also you too broke to speak to me in the first place. And you know what Irv said to you before he passed and since he not here. I’ll say it Suuuuck Myyyy D—ck.”

Besides Lyor Cohen, several other celebrities, including David Schwimmer, have also slammed Kanye West over his hate speech and comments against the Jews.

