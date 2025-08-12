'Shrek 5' major release update sparks fans reaction

Shrek 5 has announced a new date for its highly anticipated release, making the animation a 2027 project.
Universal and DreamWorks Animation have postponed the fifth instalment of Shrek from December 23, 2026, to June 30, 2027. This is the second release date delay for Shrek 5, which was originally set for July 2026.
The renowned studio did not provide a reason for the delay, and the animated film will now premiere less than a week after Sony's animated Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.
Following the announcement, fans flooded social media as they shared their honest opinion on the almost two-year delay.
A user on X penned, "Stop announcing movies that won't be out 2 years from now."
While another social media post read, "Why did they announced it so early if they won't be releasing it early..."
Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy and Cameron Diaz are returning to the fictional land of Far, Far Away in their signature roles as Shrek, Donkey and Fiona, while Zendaya is set to join the cast.
Shrek 5 will debut on the big screen 25 years after the original 2001 animated hit, which put a spin on the concept of Happily Ever After, as told by a misunderstood ogre and his merry band of fairytale folk.
The original film became an instant hit with nearly $500 million globally as well as the first-ever Oscar winner for animated feature.
It was followed by three sequels 2004's Shrek 2, 2007's Shrek the Third and 2010's Shrek Forever After, and two Puss in Boots spinoffs.