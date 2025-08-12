Drake drops cryptic tour promotional clip as he works on 'Iceman'

Drake has dropped a promotional video for an upcoming tour as he works on his ninth solo album, Iceman.
On Monday, August 11, the God's Plan rapper turned to his Instagram account to post a dazzling clip to promote his new tour, which many fans are speculating will be commence after the release of his highly anticipated album.
The cinematic social media post was paired with the caption, noting, "COMING TO A CITY NEAR YOU."
Moreover, the cryptic video came after Drake's stream with Adin Ross, where the Canadian rapper admitted that he has been working on his upcoming project while ignoring parties and all the fun that takes place outside when he is recording.
"I'll stay up all night [explicit] recording for Iceman," he said.
Referring to the parties that take place when he is working, Drake added, "They're having a full-blown party outside. I can hear a thousand people, them having a street festival all day. I'll [explicit] run out there. I'll turn up with them, do shots, come back — like, I just want a little, you know, I wanna feel it."
Elsewhere on the stream, Adin revealed he had the privilege of already listening to the album, but Drake was not satisfied with his reaction.
"I've already listened to the whole Iceman album. I already listened to everything, he sent me the whole album early… Great album," the popular streamer told the chat.
However, Drake interrupted, as he said, "Now people are gonna say that you're underwhelmed by it when you [explicit] talking about it like that."
"It was [explicit] amazing," Adin then emphasised his likeliness for the album.
This was not the first time Drake worked on new music while a party was happening near where he was recording.
A few months back, OVO signee Smiley said he noticed his label boss working on new music during parties and while filming the Nokia music video.
Notably, Drake has yet to confirm the official release date for Iceman.