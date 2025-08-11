Home / Entertainment

Jennifer Aniston opens up on devastating sorrow over Matthew Perry’s death


Jennifer Aniston may never heal from the heartache of losing Matthew Perry.

In a detailed new interview with Vanity Fair for its September 2025 cover, published on Monday, August 11, the 56-year-old American actress opened up about her gut-wrenching emotions following the tragic death of her pal and Friends costar.

While speaking to the outlet, Aniston revealed that she and fellow Friends cast members, including Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer “did everything [they] could” for the late actor during his addiction struggles.

The We’re the Millers actress emotionally noted, “It almost felt like we’d been mourning Matthew for a long time because his battle with that disease was a really hard one for him to fight.”

In a gut-wrenching confession, Jennifer Aniston stated, “As hard as it was for all of us and for the fans, there’s a part of me that thinks this is better,” explaining that she is “glad” that Matthew Perry is at last “out of that pain.

Matthew Perry – known for his iconic role as Chandler Bing in the hit ‘90s sitcom Friends – passed away at age 54 in October 2023 due to a ketamine overdose, leaving all his cast mates and fans heartbroken.

“Matty, I love you so much and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain. I talk to you every day… sometimes I can almost hear you saying “could you BE any crazier?” Rest little brother. You always made my day,” penned Aniston in an emotional tribute to the Fools Rush In actor after his death.

Friends – starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, and Matthew Perry – aired from 1994 to 2004 and comprised ten seasons.

