Home / Entertainment

Katy Perry lands in legal trouble amid Justin Trudeau romance buzz

The Lifetimes Tour hitmaker Katy Perry suffers a significant legal blow for violating a key law

Katy Perry lands in legal trouble amid Justin Trudeau romance buzz


It’s certainly been a chaotic year for Katy Perry!

Amid her recent breakup with longtime partner Orlando Bloom, the smash hit Lifetimes Tour, and swirling romance rumors with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the 143 hitmaker has found herself in major legal trouble.

On Monday, August 11, the Daily Mail reported that the production company behind the 40-year-old American singer’s LIFETIMES music video has been hit with a hefty fine for unauthorized filming in a restricted area of Spain, following widespread backlash.

Last July, Katy Perry filmed some clips to accompany her 2024 single LIFETIMES in the Ses Salines Natural Park on Spain’s Balearic Islands.

Soon after the shoot took place in a strictly prohibited zone within the protected area, fury sparked among environmental campaigners, slamming the songstress and the production team.

Now, a year later, the Balearic government fined the production house with a €6,001 (£5,197).

As per the officials, the Harleys in Hawaii singer’s offence was “serious,” but said no further penalties would be issued due to a lack of proof of lasting harm to the landscape.

Moreover, according to the news agency Europa Press, the company immediately paid the fine imposed on them.

Katy Perry is currently on the North America leg of her hit Lifetimes Tour and scheduled to perform tonight, on August 11, at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

You Might Like:

Bobby Whitlock dies at age of 77 after fighting from cancer

Bobby Whitlock dies at age of 77 after fighting from cancer
Singer-songwriter, Bobby Whitlock, was vocalist for Derek and the Dominos, which he cofounded with Eric Clapton

Billie Eilish unveils iconic ‘special guests’ for anticipated Japan concerts

Billie Eilish unveils iconic ‘special guests’ for anticipated Japan concerts
Billie Eilish is set to deliver two electrifying concerts of Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour in Japan on August 16 and 17, 2025

Kylie Jenner drops exiting video after Timothée Chalamet ignores her birthday

Kylie Jenner drops exiting video after Timothée Chalamet ignores her birthday
Kylie Jenner shares first post on Instagram after beau Timothée Chalamet snubs her 28th birthday

Jenna Ortega brings Wednesday’s dark charm to Seoul for S2 promotion

Jenna Ortega brings Wednesday’s dark charm to Seoul for S2 promotion
The 'Death of a Unicorn' star has been debuting gothic-inspired ensembles during 'Wednesday' S2 tour

Maluma pauses show to scold mom for ignoring baby's ear safety

Maluma pauses show to scold mom for ignoring baby's ear safety
Maluma stops Mexico concert to scold mom for not bringing ear protection for baby

Joe Jonas drops cryptic post after reuniting with ex Demi Lovato: ‘love you’

Joe Jonas drops cryptic post after reuniting with ex Demi Lovato: ‘love you’
Jonas Brothers kick off first concert of Jonas20: Greetings from Your Hometown Tour at MetLife Stadium

Biddy Baxter, legendary editor Of BBC Kids Show ‘Blue Peter’, dies at 92

Biddy Baxter, legendary editor Of BBC Kids Show ‘Blue Peter’, dies at 92
Biddy Baxter earned numerous accolades, including an MBE and the Special Award at the BAFTA Children’s Awards

Lindsay Lohan spotted enjoying zoo outing with rarely-seen husband and son

Lindsay Lohan spotted enjoying zoo outing with rarely-seen husband and son
Lindsay Lohan’s family outing came a day after she attended the Australian premiere of 'Freakier Friday'

Jonas Brothers, Demi Lovato unite onstage for iconic 'Camp Rock' duet

Jonas Brothers, Demi Lovato unite onstage for iconic 'Camp Rock' duet
Demi Lovato joins Jonas Brothers for 'Camp Rock' performance, fueling 'Camp Rock 3' rumors

Kardashian-Jenner clan makes Kylie’s big day special as Timothée Chalamet snubs

Kardashian-Jenner clan makes Kylie’s big day special as Timothée Chalamet snubs
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have been dating for more than two years

Jamie Lee Curtis learns ‘solitude’ from co-star Lindsay Lohan

Jamie Lee Curtis learns ‘solitude’ from co-star Lindsay Lohan
Jamie Lee Curtis heaps praises on 'Freaky Friday' co-star Lindsay Lohan for teaching her 'perseverance, style'

Jennifer Lopez shocks fans with her reaction to uninvited onstage guest

Jennifer Lopez shocks fans with her reaction to uninvited onstage guest
The 'Atlas' actress set the stage ablaze at Central Stadium in Almaty, Kazakhstan on Sunday