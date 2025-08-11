Katy Perry lands in legal trouble amid Justin Trudeau romance buzz

It’s certainly been a chaotic year for Katy Perry!
Amid her recent breakup with longtime partner Orlando Bloom, the smash hit Lifetimes Tour, and swirling romance rumors with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the 143 hitmaker has found herself in major legal trouble.
On Monday, August 11, the Daily Mail reported that the production company behind the 40-year-old American singer’s LIFETIMES music video has been hit with a hefty fine for unauthorized filming in a restricted area of Spain, following widespread backlash.
Last July, Katy Perry filmed some clips to accompany her 2024 single LIFETIMES in the Ses Salines Natural Park on Spain’s Balearic Islands.
Soon after the shoot took place in a strictly prohibited zone within the protected area, fury sparked among environmental campaigners, slamming the songstress and the production team.
Now, a year later, the Balearic government fined the production house with a €6,001 (£5,197).
As per the officials, the Harleys in Hawaii singer’s offence was “serious,” but said no further penalties would be issued due to a lack of proof of lasting harm to the landscape.
Moreover, according to the news agency Europa Press, the company immediately paid the fine imposed on them.
Katy Perry is currently on the North America leg of her hit Lifetimes Tour and scheduled to perform tonight, on August 11, at Madison Square Garden in New York City.