Joe Jonas teases surprise after onstage reunion with ex Demi Lovato

Joe Jonas has hinted at new surprises after an unexpected onstage reunion with Demi Lovato for a Camp Rock performance.
On Sunday night, the former Disney stars broke the internet after the Confident singer came on stage for a duet performance with Joe during the band's concert at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.
Following the reunion, which caused a frenzy on the internet, Joe turned to his Instagram Story to post a selfie with an overlay text, which read, "Ohh! You thought we are done with surprises? See ya tomorrow."
The brothers kicked off their 20th anniversary tour titled JONAS20 in their home state with an exciting show full of nostalgic surprises.
Joe, along with Nick and Kevin, was recalling the 2008 hit movie with a montage playing in the big screen, when they brought out the Heart Attack singer.
For the surprise, the pop stars chose to play This Is Me and Wouldn’t Change a Thing from Camp Rock and Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam.
After starring in the musical, Joe and Demi got into a romantic relationship in March 2010 before parting ways months later.
For the unversed, in May 2025, Dem Lovato tied the knot with musician Jordan "Jutes" Lutes, while Joe Jonas split with his wife, Sophie Turner, in 2024.