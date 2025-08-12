Home / Entertainment

Joe Jonas teases surprise after onstage reunion with ex Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato and Jonas Brothers reunited almost two decades later for spectacular 'Camp Rock' performance

Joe Jonas teases surprise after onstage reunion with ex Demi Lovato
Joe Jonas teases surprise after onstage reunion with ex Demi Lovato

Joe Jonas has hinted at new surprises after an unexpected onstage reunion with Demi Lovato for a Camp Rock performance.

On Sunday night, the former Disney stars broke the internet after the Confident singer came on stage for a duet performance with Joe during the band's concert at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Following the reunion, which caused a frenzy on the internet, Joe turned to his Instagram Story to post a selfie with an overlay text, which read, "Ohh! You thought we are done with surprises? See ya tomorrow."

pic credit: Joe Jonas / Instagram
pic credit: Joe Jonas / Instagram

The brothers kicked off their 20th anniversary tour titled JONAS20 in their home state with an exciting show full of nostalgic surprises.

Joe, along with Nick and Kevin, was recalling the 2008 hit movie with a montage playing in the big screen, when they brought out the Heart Attack singer.

For the surprise, the pop stars chose to play This Is Me and Wouldn’t Change a Thing from Camp Rock and Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam.

After starring in the musical, Joe and Demi got into a romantic relationship in March 2010 before parting ways months later.

For the unversed, in May 2025, Dem Lovato tied the knot with musician Jordan "Jutes" Lutes, while Joe Jonas split with his wife, Sophie Turner, in 2024.

You Might Like:

Noah Centineo takes over Sylvester Stallone's iconic role in 'Rambo' prequel

Noah Centineo takes over Sylvester Stallone's iconic role in 'Rambo' prequel
The Netflix star will portray young John Rambo after starring in the upcoming live-action 'Street Fighter' movie

Kelly Clarkson’s ex Brandon Blackstock’s cause of death finally revealed

Kelly Clarkson’s ex Brandon Blackstock’s cause of death finally revealed
Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband Brandon Blackstock passed away last week at age 48

Jennifer Aniston opens up on devastating sorrow over Matthew Perry’s death

Jennifer Aniston opens up on devastating sorrow over Matthew Perry’s death
Jennifer Aniston makes heartbreaking confession about late ‘Friends’ costar Matthew Perry

Jennifer Aniston makes unexpected confession about Brad Pitt in new interview

Jennifer Aniston makes unexpected confession about Brad Pitt in new interview
‘The Morning Show’ actress addresses a major question about her ex-husband Brad Pitt in a detailed interview

Katy Perry lands in legal trouble amid Justin Trudeau romance buzz

Katy Perry lands in legal trouble amid Justin Trudeau romance buzz
The Lifetimes Tour hitmaker Katy Perry suffers a significant legal blow for violating a key law

Bobby Whitlock dies at age of 77 after fighting from cancer

Bobby Whitlock dies at age of 77 after fighting from cancer
Singer-songwriter, Bobby Whitlock, was vocalist for Derek and the Dominos, which he cofounded with Eric Clapton

Billie Eilish unveils iconic ‘special guests’ for anticipated Japan concerts

Billie Eilish unveils iconic ‘special guests’ for anticipated Japan concerts
Billie Eilish is set to deliver two electrifying concerts of Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour in Japan on August 16 and 17, 2025

Kylie Jenner drops exiting video after Timothée Chalamet ignores her birthday

Kylie Jenner drops exiting video after Timothée Chalamet ignores her birthday
Kylie Jenner shares first post on Instagram after beau Timothée Chalamet snubs her 28th birthday

Jenna Ortega brings Wednesday’s dark charm to Seoul for S2 promotion

Jenna Ortega brings Wednesday’s dark charm to Seoul for S2 promotion
The 'Death of a Unicorn' star has been debuting gothic-inspired ensembles during 'Wednesday' S2 tour

Maluma pauses show to scold mom for ignoring baby's ear safety

Maluma pauses show to scold mom for ignoring baby's ear safety
Maluma stops Mexico concert to scold mom for not bringing ear protection for baby

Joe Jonas drops cryptic post after reuniting with ex Demi Lovato: ‘love you’

Joe Jonas drops cryptic post after reuniting with ex Demi Lovato: ‘love you’
Jonas Brothers kick off first concert of Jonas20: Greetings from Your Hometown Tour at MetLife Stadium

Biddy Baxter, legendary editor Of BBC Kids Show ‘Blue Peter’, dies at 92

Biddy Baxter, legendary editor Of BBC Kids Show ‘Blue Peter’, dies at 92
Biddy Baxter earned numerous accolades, including an MBE and the Special Award at the BAFTA Children’s Awards