Home / Entertainment

Jennifer Aniston makes unexpected confession about Brad Pitt in new interview

‘The Morning Show’ actress addresses a major question about her ex-husband Brad Pitt in a detailed interview

Jennifer Aniston makes unexpected confession about Brad Pitt in new interview


Jennifer Aniston is channeling her Rachel Green vibe and spilling it all!

For Vanity Fair’s September 2025 issue, published on Monday, August 11, the iconic Friends actress radiated charm and timeless beauty while making an unexpected confession about her ex-husband, Brad Pitt.

During a detailed interview with the outlet for their latest issue, The Morning Show starlet revealed sharing a close bond with Gwyneth Paltrow – one of Pitt’s former flames.

When asked if she and Paltrow “ever talk about Brad Pitt,” the 56-year-old American actress immediately slipped into her iconic Rachel Green persona and confessed, “Oh, of course. How can we not? We’re girls.”

“Ironically, I went to her and Brad’s engagement party,” Aniston revealed.

But besides gossiping about their mutual ex., the We’re the Millers actress shared that they also discuss wellness advice, stating, “We’re always swapping advice — ‘What are you doing for this? What are you doing for that? Do you have a new doctor for that?'”

Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow:

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt first met on the set of their 1994 film Se7en, and began dating shortly after filming.

After dating for two years, the duo got engaged in December 1996. However, they called it off shortly in 1997 because the Iron Man starlet was not ready for marriage.

Even after their split, Pitt and Paltrow have shared a close relationship.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt:

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston began dating in 1998, and tied the knot two years later on July 29, 2000, in an extravagant Malibu ceremony.

However, nearly five years after their marriage, the pair called it quits and parted ways in January 2005.

You Might Like:

Katy Perry lands in legal trouble amid Justin Trudeau romance buzz

Katy Perry lands in legal trouble amid Justin Trudeau romance buzz
The Lifetimes Tour hitmaker Katy Perry suffers a significant legal blow for violating a key law

Bobby Whitlock dies at age of 77 after fighting from cancer

Bobby Whitlock dies at age of 77 after fighting from cancer
Singer-songwriter, Bobby Whitlock, was vocalist for Derek and the Dominos, which he cofounded with Eric Clapton

Billie Eilish unveils iconic ‘special guests’ for anticipated Japan concerts

Billie Eilish unveils iconic ‘special guests’ for anticipated Japan concerts
Billie Eilish is set to deliver two electrifying concerts of Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour in Japan on August 16 and 17, 2025

Kylie Jenner drops exiting video after Timothée Chalamet ignores her birthday

Kylie Jenner drops exiting video after Timothée Chalamet ignores her birthday
Kylie Jenner shares first post on Instagram after beau Timothée Chalamet snubs her 28th birthday

Jenna Ortega brings Wednesday’s dark charm to Seoul for S2 promotion

Jenna Ortega brings Wednesday’s dark charm to Seoul for S2 promotion
The 'Death of a Unicorn' star has been debuting gothic-inspired ensembles during 'Wednesday' S2 tour

Maluma pauses show to scold mom for ignoring baby's ear safety

Maluma pauses show to scold mom for ignoring baby's ear safety
Maluma stops Mexico concert to scold mom for not bringing ear protection for baby

Joe Jonas drops cryptic post after reuniting with ex Demi Lovato: ‘love you’

Joe Jonas drops cryptic post after reuniting with ex Demi Lovato: ‘love you’
Jonas Brothers kick off first concert of Jonas20: Greetings from Your Hometown Tour at MetLife Stadium

Biddy Baxter, legendary editor Of BBC Kids Show ‘Blue Peter’, dies at 92

Biddy Baxter, legendary editor Of BBC Kids Show ‘Blue Peter’, dies at 92
Biddy Baxter earned numerous accolades, including an MBE and the Special Award at the BAFTA Children’s Awards

Lindsay Lohan spotted enjoying zoo outing with rarely-seen husband and son

Lindsay Lohan spotted enjoying zoo outing with rarely-seen husband and son
Lindsay Lohan’s family outing came a day after she attended the Australian premiere of 'Freakier Friday'

Jonas Brothers, Demi Lovato unite onstage for iconic 'Camp Rock' duet

Jonas Brothers, Demi Lovato unite onstage for iconic 'Camp Rock' duet
Demi Lovato joins Jonas Brothers for 'Camp Rock' performance, fueling 'Camp Rock 3' rumors

Kardashian-Jenner clan makes Kylie’s big day special as Timothée Chalamet snubs

Kardashian-Jenner clan makes Kylie’s big day special as Timothée Chalamet snubs
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have been dating for more than two years

Jamie Lee Curtis learns ‘solitude’ from co-star Lindsay Lohan

Jamie Lee Curtis learns ‘solitude’ from co-star Lindsay Lohan
Jamie Lee Curtis heaps praises on 'Freaky Friday' co-star Lindsay Lohan for teaching her 'perseverance, style'