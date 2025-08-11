Jennifer Aniston makes unexpected confession about Brad Pitt in new interview

Jennifer Aniston is channeling her Rachel Green vibe and spilling it all!
For Vanity Fair’s September 2025 issue, published on Monday, August 11, the iconic Friends actress radiated charm and timeless beauty while making an unexpected confession about her ex-husband, Brad Pitt.
During a detailed interview with the outlet for their latest issue, The Morning Show starlet revealed sharing a close bond with Gwyneth Paltrow – one of Pitt’s former flames.
When asked if she and Paltrow “ever talk about Brad Pitt,” the 56-year-old American actress immediately slipped into her iconic Rachel Green persona and confessed, “Oh, of course. How can we not? We’re girls.”
“Ironically, I went to her and Brad’s engagement party,” Aniston revealed.
But besides gossiping about their mutual ex., the We’re the Millers actress shared that they also discuss wellness advice, stating, “We’re always swapping advice — ‘What are you doing for this? What are you doing for that? Do you have a new doctor for that?'”
Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow:
Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt first met on the set of their 1994 film Se7en, and began dating shortly after filming.
After dating for two years, the duo got engaged in December 1996. However, they called it off shortly in 1997 because the Iron Man starlet was not ready for marriage.
Even after their split, Pitt and Paltrow have shared a close relationship.
Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt:
Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston began dating in 1998, and tied the knot two years later on July 29, 2000, in an extravagant Malibu ceremony.
However, nearly five years after their marriage, the pair called it quits and parted ways in January 2005.