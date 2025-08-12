Emma Stone reacts to shaving her hair for upcoming movie

Home / Entertainment

Emma Stone set to star as Michelle in Yorgos Lanthimos' most-awaited film 'Bugonia'

Emma Stone has opened up about her true feelings after shaving her head for new role.

The Amazing Spider-Man actress, 36, had to shave off her hair for her character in Yorgos Lanthimos' film Bugonia.

During a recent chat with Vogue, she said, "No better feeling in the world. The first shower when you’ve shaved your head? Oh my God, it’s amazing.”

As per the media outlet, Emma’s hair is shaved in real time on camera during a scene in the film.

The Poor Things star also confessed to shaving her director's hair before filming the scene, and afterward, she broke down emotionally upon seeing her newly shaved head.

Emma’s mother, Krista Stone, previously had to shave her own head as she underwent breast cancer treatment.

"She actually did something brave. I’m just shaving my head. My mom was like, ‘I’m so jealous. I want to shave my head again,’” she added.

Emma Stone’s upcoming movie:

Emma Stone has worked with Yorgos Lanthimos before in Poor Things. She also won her second Best Actress Academy Award for her acting in the hit film.

In the highly-anticipated film, Bugonia, the renowned actress will play a role of a fictional pharmaceutical CEO, who is kidnapped by a pair of conspiracy theorists.

The film is initially set to release in October 2025.

