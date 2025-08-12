Noah Centineo takes over Sylvester Stallone's iconic role in 'Rambo' prequel

Noah Centineo has been named as the top contender for the role of John Rambo in the upcoming background tale of the iconic action hero.
As reported by Deadline, a Rambo prequel is in the works, and the To All the Boys I've Loved Before star could take over Sylvester Stallone's classic role.
While no official deal has been presented, sources have shared that the project is moving with Centineo as the potential lead, as the filming is set to start in Thailand next year.
Starting with 1982's First Blood, Stallone has left his permanent mark on the remarkable franchise after playing the character in five different movies.
The original film saw the Rocky actor play the veteran Green Beret, who is forced by a cruel sheriff and his deputies to flee into the mountains and wage an escalating one-man war against his pursuers.
With the script being kept under wraps, the story – which is being helmed by Jalmari Helander – will follow a young John Rambo during his time in the Vietnam War.
Moreover, it was confirmed that Stallone was aware of the project but will not be involved in the upcoming action film.
Noah Centineo, known for his role in the To All the Boys I've Loved Before film trilogy, also starred in TV shows such as The Recruit and The Fosters.
In recent years, he has made a move to major blockbusters, appearing as Atom Smasher in 2022's Black Adam. Centineo is also set to star in 2026's live-action Street Fighter movie.