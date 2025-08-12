Home / Entertainment

Taylor Swift announces 12th studio album ‘The Life of a Showgirl’

The 'Lover' singer made the surprise album announcement alongside Travis Kelce on his 'New Height' podcast


Taylor Swift is coming back with a brand-new album!

On Wednesday, August 12, the 14-time Grammy winner announced her highly anticipated 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl.

Few hours earlier to this, Swift featured a countdown with a glittery orange backdrop on her website, which sparked speculation among fans about a new album and finally at 12:12 a.m. on August 12, she unveiled her 12th album.

The Enchanted singer made the surprise album announcement alongside her boyfriend Travis Kelce as she made debut on his podcast, New Height Show.

Taking to their Instagram account, the New Height team shared a clip from their upcoming special episode, where Swift sweetly shared the news with Kelce and his brother, Jason Kelce.

The news sent the internet into frenzy as they rushed to social media to express their excitement.

"Travis face while she’s announcing is all of us rn," one wrote.

While another added, "I WANT THE DATES I WANT THE COVER GIVE IT TO ME NOW."

"Finding out that Taylor Swift has a new album coming out from her football boyfriends podcast because her website crashed. was not on my bingo card," the third added.

Shortly after the announcement, Spotify billboards started popping up in New York City and Nashville, with a code linking to a playlist titled And, baby, that’s show business for you.

While the new album is already up for pre-sale, its release date is yet to be announced.

Taylor Swift last released her studio album The Tortured Poets Department in April 2024.

You Might Like:

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce leave fans gushing with flirty ‘New Heights’ teaser

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce leave fans gushing with flirty ‘New Heights’ teaser
The 'Lover' singer joins the NFL star and his brother Jason Kelce for flirty ‘New Heights’ podcast debut

Emma Stone reacts to shaving her hair for upcoming movie

Emma Stone reacts to shaving her hair for upcoming movie
Emma Stone set to star as Michelle in Yorgos Lanthimos' most-awaited film 'Bugonia'

Drake drops cryptic tour promotional clip as he works on 'Iceman'

Drake drops cryptic tour promotional clip as he works on 'Iceman'
The Canadian rapper has hinted at the 'Iceman' tour with an exciting social media post

'Shrek 5' major release update sparks fans reaction

'Shrek 5' major release update sparks fans reaction
The family film's part fifth is set to premiere almost a quarter-century after the release of 2001's hit 'Shrek'

Joe Jonas teases surprise after onstage reunion with ex Demi Lovato

Joe Jonas teases surprise after onstage reunion with ex Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato and Jonas Brothers reunited almost two decades later for spectacular 'Camp Rock' performance

Noah Centineo takes over Sylvester Stallone's iconic role in 'Rambo' prequel

Noah Centineo takes over Sylvester Stallone's iconic role in 'Rambo' prequel
The Netflix star will portray young John Rambo after starring in the upcoming live-action 'Street Fighter' movie

Kelly Clarkson’s ex Brandon Blackstock’s cause of death finally revealed

Kelly Clarkson’s ex Brandon Blackstock’s cause of death finally revealed
Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband Brandon Blackstock passed away last week at age 48

Jennifer Aniston opens up on devastating sorrow over Matthew Perry’s death

Jennifer Aniston opens up on devastating sorrow over Matthew Perry’s death
Jennifer Aniston makes heartbreaking confession about late ‘Friends’ costar Matthew Perry

Jennifer Aniston makes unexpected confession about Brad Pitt in new interview

Jennifer Aniston makes unexpected confession about Brad Pitt in new interview
‘The Morning Show’ actress addresses a major question about her ex-husband Brad Pitt in a detailed interview

Katy Perry lands in legal trouble amid Justin Trudeau romance buzz

Katy Perry lands in legal trouble amid Justin Trudeau romance buzz
The Lifetimes Tour hitmaker Katy Perry suffers a significant legal blow for violating a key law

Bobby Whitlock dies at age of 77 after fighting from cancer

Bobby Whitlock dies at age of 77 after fighting from cancer
Singer-songwriter, Bobby Whitlock, was vocalist for Derek and the Dominos, which he cofounded with Eric Clapton

Billie Eilish unveils iconic ‘special guests’ for anticipated Japan concerts

Billie Eilish unveils iconic ‘special guests’ for anticipated Japan concerts
Billie Eilish is set to deliver two electrifying concerts of Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour in Japan on August 16 and 17, 2025