Kylie Jenner under fire for ‘fake followers’ as she nears 400 million

The Kylie Cosmetics founder is under scrutiny for faking followers on her Instagram handle

  • February 13, 2025
In a shocking new allegation, an analysis has claimed that Kylie Jenner is “faking” her social media followers!

On Wednesday, February 12, Radaronline reported that a new analysis has alleged that the 27-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder, who is close to achieve 400 million follower milestone on her Instagram account, is faking the number of followers, with majority of them not even being real people.

inBeat.co, which audited Kylie Jenner’s online following, has claimed that only a quarter of accounts following her are genuine.

As per the website, only 24 percent or just 89.7 million out of 394 million are real followers, while the rest of 305.1 million may be just bots or fake accounts.

"It's bad enough they filter and photoshop images to sell a fake face/body... but this is just ridiculous. We need more transparency on social media!" a person stated to the outlet.

Meanwhile, several others shared their views via comments on Instagram.

“Coincidentally only 24 percent of her body is real,” a social media user slammed.

Criticizing the Kardashians and the Jenners, another wrote, “That’s what the K and J do!!!”

“Not disappointed nor surprised,” a third quipped.

On the personal front, Kylie Jenner is dating French-American actor and film producer Timothée Chalamet.

