King Charles struggles to find shoulder to ‘rely on’ in royals amid cancer

King Charles, who is battling cancer, has seemingly been struggling to find royal family members to “rely on.”
As per the expert, the British monarch “has only very few working members of the royal family left he can rely on and delegate to in order to help him shoulder the load.”
At the time of Queen Elizabeth, she had multiple royals to confide in including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who had stepped back from senior royal duties in January 2020.
Moreover, Princess Alexandra, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester as well as the Duke of Kent, were there for smaller roles.
Miss Daniela Elser explained in her piece for News.com.au, “Just how isolated and alone the King is, at this time in his life, was laid bare in late January when he travelled to Poland to attend the 80th anniversary commemorations of the liberation of Auschwitz.”
She asked, “Who is left? Only the industrious Edward and his criminally under-appreciated wife Sophie, The Duchess of Edinburgh.”
Charles can only rely upon his wife Queen Camilla, son Prince William and daughter-in-law Kate Middleton, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie.