Robert F. Kennedy Jr. confirm as Health Secretary after close Senate vote

US President Donald Trump’s pick and vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. All set to lead Health and Human Services after getting close Senate votes.
According to CNN, after a close senate vote on Thursday, February 13, 2025, Trump’s another controversial pick, RFK Jr. Was confirmed as the Health and Human Service Secretary.
52 senators voted in favor of the RFK Jr. while 48 voted “no,” which means that Democrats voted against him and Republicans except Mitch McConnell from Kentucky voted in his favour.
McConnell who revealed that he is a survivor of childhood polio stated, “This Administration, led by the same President who delivered a medical miracle with Project Warp Speed, deserves a leader who is willing to acknowledge without qualification the efficacy of life-saving vaccines and who can demonstrate an understanding of basic elements of the U.S. healthcare system.”
He argued that Kennedy failed to prove that “he is the best possible person to lead America’s largest health agency.”