Lady Gaga chokes back tears revealing why she almost quit music: 'Really hard'

Lady Gaga is set to release her long-awaited seventh album 'Mayhem' on March 7

  by Web Desk
  • February 14, 2025
Lady Gaga chocked back tears as she revealed a heartbreaking reason that almost made her gave up on music career.

During a recent interview on the popular YouTube talk show, Hot Ones, the 38-year-old singer was asked about the closest she came to walking away from being an artist.

Responding to host Sean Evans, Gaga admitted that this was "an incredibly deep question" and fought back tears as she tackled eating progressively spicy hot wings through their talk.

“I missed the community that I had in New York, and that was really hard,' she explained after reminiscing on her days performing at locations like The Slipper Room in Manhattan.

She continued, “There were definitely times where I felt like maybe I should walk away but I know for sure that I never would.”

The Joker: Folie à Deux star went on to admit that while she was “definitely” tested that she was proud to have never given up, adding, “And I’m still doing it, so it must mean I want to do it.”

The interview comes after she released her single, Abracadabra, earlier this month, along with the accompanying music video.

Lady Gaga is set to release her long-awaited seventh album Mayhem on March 7.

