  • February 14, 2025
Ranveer Singh goes 'WOW' over wife Deepika Padukone's latest PICS 

Deepika Padukone’s stunning pictures left husband Ranveer Singh in an awe.

On February 13, 2025, the Chennai Express actress took to Instagram to share a few clicks from her recent photoshoot at an international event.

Padukone looked super gorgeous in a stunning black gown paired with an elegant necklace and earrings. 

The makeup game of the Om Shanti Om actress was on point with her hair styled in a sleek bun.


Singh, who is his wife's biggest cheerleader, could not get over her striking beauty and charm. 

Appreciating Padukone's look, he wrote, “Wow. Dead,” accompanied by a melting face emoji.

Netizens also heaped praise on the diva showering red hearts and fire emojis in the comments section of the shared post. 

One person wrote, “Mother is mothering.”

Another penned, “Queen is back.”

“What beauty and grace," a third user stated.

Earlier, the Gehraiyaan star walked the ramp at designer Sabyasachi’s show, which celebrated its 25th anniversary.

To note, since embracing motherhood Padukone has been away from the spotlight focusing on her journey as a mother to an adorable daughter. 

It is pertinent to mention, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone welcomed their first child on September 8, 2024. 

