Manchester City Akanji to not play Madrid and Liverpool games

Manuel Akanji signed with Man City in 2022, and is set to miss the rest of the season due to injury

  • February 14, 2025
Manchester City has suffered yet another blow with Manuel Akanji potentially sitting out the rest of the season after his injury.

As reported by BBC, the Man City's No. 25 has been out of Champions League with Real Madrid and their Premier League match with Liverpool amid fears he would have to extend the absence due to muscular problem.

The Switzerland centre-back was replaced at half-time in the match against Real Madrid, that got concluded with a 3-2 defeat at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday.

City on the other hand is set to face Real in the second leg next Wednesday before hosting Liverpool on Sunday, February 23.

Manager Pep Guardiola was not asked about Akanji in the aftermath of the game but is expected to offer update on Friday, about the 29-year-old, as well as forward Jack Grealish, who was replaced in the first half.

However, sources have shared that Akanji has been ruled out of City’s immediate games.

The Swiss player muscular problem marked the latest in a series of injury problems Guardiola had to deal with this season which he has repeatedly stated is the major reason for City’s disappointing performances and results.

