King Charles ‘relieved’ on Trump's brutal dig at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

King Charles is reportedly relieved by Donald Trump's decision not to deport Prince Harry from the United States.
On last Friday, Trump told The New York Post that he had no interest in throwing Harry out of the country.
“I don’t want to do that,” he said, adding, “I’ll leave him alone. He’s got enough problems with his wife. She’s terrible.”
Now, according to a royal insider, Trump's stance on Harry's immigration status has eased King Charles concerns.
“The fact is that Harry and Meghan are a source of strain and worry for His Majesty,’ a royal source told Daily Mail.
The further added, “While he is sorry that he does not have a relationship with his grandchildren in America, it is easier for his peace of mind that there’s an ocean between him and Harry.”
In 2022, King Charles gave his seal of approval to strained son and his wife for their decision to live overseas while addressing to the United Kingdom for the very first time as the new monarch.
“I express my love for Prince Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas,” he said at the time.
Trumps comment comes amid an ongoing battle over Prince Harry's visa application, after questions were raised over why he was allowed into the US after admitting to drug use in his memoir Spare.