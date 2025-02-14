Justin Bieber's flirtatious remarks for Keke Palmer raise Hailey's concerns 

Justin Bieber reportedly reignited the marriage trouble speculations with Hailey Bieber after his flirtatious gesture for fellow singer Keke Palmer.
Taking to Instagram, the 31-year-old singer-actress posted a series of steamy photos of herself on February 9th, Sunday.
However, the Yummy crooner could not resist commenting on his fellow's post, writing, "She said I’m poppin out," while also adding a heart eye emoji alongside his cheeky remark.
As Justin's compliment for Keke went viral on social media, fans began speculating whether he had parted ways from his wife, Hailey, while many others were criticising him for his flirtatious behaviour.
One fan commented, "Justin??? What are you doing here?"
"Justin Bieber already trynna move on from Hailey," another fan penned.
This came after a report suggested that Justin and his wife Hailey have been heading toward a $300 million divorce.
As reported by multiple media outlets, the couple, who exchanged marital vows in 2018, has hinted that the two may be heading for separation.
According to the insiders, the Rhode Skin founder is prioritising her seven-month-old son, Jack Blues Beiber's, well-being and is ready to distance herself from her husband.
As of now, neither Justin Bieber nor Hailey Bieber have publicly addressed these ongoing split speculations.