Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor serve major love goals on Valentines Day 

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 14, 2025
Ayeza Khan sets the Valentines Day mood right! 

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the Laapata actress treated fans to a monochrome loved-up click with her husband Danish.

The picture saw the two closely embracing one another, setting an example for all lovers to follow this Valentines.

While the Jaan Nisar star showed off his contagious smile Ayeza gave a peck on his cheek, a perfect vision for the eyes.

"Pyar Dosti Hai", the Mein star captioned her post. 


Fans of the Meray Paas Tum Ho actor gushed over her bond with Danish, flooding the comments section with praises.

One fan wrote, “Best couples in Pakistan industry.”

Another noted, “Ohhhh my goshhhhh! Why so perfect?????”

“Whispers of love,” a third user expressed.

The another wrote, “Love Birds.”

Amid her recent Poland getaway, Ayeza has surely proved that love remains a constant in her marriage. 

Before ringing in Valentines Day, Ayeza headed out for a fun games in the city with her children.

For the unversed, Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor, who tied the knot in August 2014, are parents to two kids Rayyan and Hoorain.

