Princess Madeleine of Sweden gushes over brother Prince Carl Philip’s kids

Princess Madeleine of Sweden is gushing over brother, Prince Carl Philip’s kids!
The Swedish princess took to her Instagram account on Thursday, February 13, to share the first photo of Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip’s newly born with her 3 brothers.
“Adorable picture of my brother’s sweet boys together with their little sister. Welcome to the family Ines, you are already very loved!” she wrote in the caption.
In the photo, the couple's three eldest children, Prince Alexander, Prince Gabriel, and Prince Julian, could be seen gazing lovingly at their baby sister, Princess Ines.
The sweet snap was initially shared on the Prince Couple's Instagram account on Wednesday.
"It turned out to be a perfect little quartet," the parents-of-four wrote in the caption, adding ,"Big and warm thanks for all the nice congratulations to our little Ines.
Sofia and Carl Philip's daughter was born on February 7 at Danderyd Hospital in Stockholm.
Princess Madeleine, who is the youngest daughter of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, is herself a mother to three kids, Princess Leonore, Prince Nicolas, and Princess Adrienne, whom she shares with her husband Christopher O'Neill.