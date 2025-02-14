Diljit Dosanjh sparks anticipation with major announcement 

Diljit Dosanjh expressed his wish to visit Pakistan.
During a recent Q&A session on Instagram, a Pakistani fan asked him whether he planned to visit Pakistan.
Dosanjh in his live video responded, “Haan ji, Pakistan aa jaayenge” (Yes, I will come to Pakistan).
Following Dosanjh's statement, a wave of excitement and anticipation spread among his Pakistani fans.
While some believed his visit might be work-related others were excited.
One user anticipated, “He must be doing a film or so!”
Another commented, “This was my question in his live video. I cannot believe he replied.”
To note, during a past concert in London, the Lehnga singer proved he is pro-Pakistan by saluting a Pakistani flag waved by a fan in the audience.
Also, his recent interaction with Pakistan’s superstar Hania Amir is a reminder of the rapper’s admiration for the country’s talent.
A footage from one of his concerts went viral where Dosanjh invited Hania on stage after spotting her in the audience.
Known for his humility, Diljit Dosanjh enjoys immense popularity worldwide with his incredible singing and acting style.