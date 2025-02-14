Trending

Diljit Dosanjh sparks anticipation with major announcement

Indian rapper Diljit Dosanjh has won the hearts of his Pakistani fans time and again

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 14, 2025
Diljit Dosanjh sparks anticipation with major announcement
Diljit Dosanjh sparks anticipation with major announcement 

Diljit Dosanjh expressed his wish to visit Pakistan. 

During a recent Q&A session on Instagram, a Pakistani fan asked him whether he planned to visit Pakistan.

Dosanjh in his live video responded, “Haan ji, Pakistan aa jaayenge” (Yes, I will come to Pakistan).


Following Dosanjh's statement, a wave of excitement and anticipation spread among his Pakistani fans.

While some believed his visit might be work-related others were excited. 

One user anticipated, “He must be doing a film or so!”

Another commented, “This was my question in his live video. I cannot believe he replied.”

To note, during a past concert in London, the Lehnga singer proved he is pro-Pakistan by saluting a Pakistani flag waved by a fan in the audience.

Also, his recent interaction with Pakistan’s superstar Hania Amir is a reminder of the rapper’s admiration for the country’s talent.

A footage from one of his concerts went viral where Dosanjh invited Hania on stage after spotting her in the audience.

Known for his humility, Diljit Dosanjh enjoys immense popularity worldwide with his incredible singing and acting style. 

Diljit Dosanjh sparks anticipation with major announcement

Diljit Dosanjh sparks anticipation with major announcement

King Charles reminisces old skiing memories amid cancer battle

King Charles reminisces old skiing memories amid cancer battle

Trump administration takes shocking decision for probationary employees

Trump administration takes shocking decision for probationary employees
Princess Madeleine of Sweden gushes over brother Prince Carl Philip’s kids

Princess Madeleine of Sweden gushes over brother Prince Carl Philip’s kids
Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor serve major love goals on Valentines Day
Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor serve major love goals on Valentines Day
Ranveer Singh goes 'WOW' over wife Deepika Padukone's latest PICS
Ranveer Singh goes 'WOW' over wife Deepika Padukone's latest PICS
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal set couple goals at ‘Chhaava’ screening
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal set couple goals at ‘Chhaava’ screening
Madhuri Dixit announces ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’ re-release for Valentine’s Day
Madhuri Dixit announces ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’ re-release for Valentine’s Day
Hania Amir embraces true 'Aquarius' spirit in glam birthday photoshoot
Hania Amir embraces true 'Aquarius' spirit in glam birthday photoshoot
Vicky Kaushal’s playful comment on Katrina Kaif sparks fan reactions
Vicky Kaushal’s playful comment on Katrina Kaif sparks fan reactions
John Abraham exudes playful side with Ed Sheeran in exciting football match
John Abraham exudes playful side with Ed Sheeran in exciting football match
'Parizaad' star Ahmed Ali Akbar’s wedding events kick off with magical qawali night
'Parizaad' star Ahmed Ali Akbar’s wedding events kick off with magical qawali night
Ayeza Khan gushes over her 'crazy' 2025
Ayeza Khan gushes over her 'crazy' 2025
Atif Aslam breaks internet with viral Valentine meme trend
Atif Aslam breaks internet with viral Valentine meme trend
Mawra Hocane's 'Sanam Teri Kasam' co-actor heaps praise on her
Mawra Hocane's 'Sanam Teri Kasam' co-actor heaps praise on her
Mawra Hocane's emotional rukhsati video goes viral
Mawra Hocane's emotional rukhsati video goes viral