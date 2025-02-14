Royal

King Charles shares heartfelt message after meeting anti-monarchists

Buckingham Palace breaks silence after King Charles's unexpected encounter with anti-monrachy protestors

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 14, 2025


King Charles III has released a positive statement after his unexpected encounter with anti-monrachy protestors in Middlesbrough.

The 76-year-old made his first visit to Middlesbrough since ascending to the throne, in 2022.

Thursday's visit of Charles alongside Queen Camilla also marks the first visit by any monarch in 32 years since late Queen Elizabeth II officially inaugurated Pallister Park in 1993.

In a delightful video shared by Royal Family's Instagram account, the cancer-stricken monarch appeared in high spirits as he met the locals. 

In a shocking turn of events, Charles also faced a group of anti-monrachy protestors, who were holding the placards with the words, "Not our King".

However, things took a surprising turn when King Charles got closer to the protestors and broke ice with them, leaving them baffled with his generous move. 

Alongside the Instagram reel, Buckingham Palace also shared a personal message of the monarch, which read, "What a wonderful welcome to Middlesbrough!"

It continued, "Before meeting so many kind people who turned out to show their support, The King and Queen visited the International Centre where they heard about a number of local community projects, including REPOD Doctors, an initiative supporting refugee medical practitioners as they train to transition into the NHS."

"Their Majesties also joined @TheJunctionCharity, faith initiative ‘Together Middlesbrough’, Cleveland Police and young people from @KingsTrust during a knife crime community education workshop," it added.

"At the end of the day, Their Majesties wished Rona Grafton a very happy 100th birthday today - and delivered some very special ‘Royal Mail'" the statement concluded.

King Charles and Queen Camilla will visit Italy in April as their first international trip of 2025.

Kate Middleton, Prince William drop breathtaking photo on Valentine’s Day

Kate Middleton, Prince William drop breathtaking photo on Valentine’s Day
Muneeb Butt drops MUSHY post for wife Aiman Khan on Valentines Day

Muneeb Butt drops MUSHY post for wife Aiman Khan on Valentines Day

Sabrina Carpenter, Dolly Parton drop vengeful music video on Valentine’s day

Sabrina Carpenter, Dolly Parton drop vengeful music video on Valentine’s day
Dua Lipa moves to tears over heartbreaking loss

Dua Lipa moves to tears over heartbreaking loss

King Charles reminisces old skiing memories amid cancer battle
King Charles reminisces old skiing memories amid cancer battle
Princess Madeleine of Sweden gushes over brother Prince Carl Philip’s kids
Princess Madeleine of Sweden gushes over brother Prince Carl Philip’s kids
King Charles ‘relieved’ on Trump's brutal dig at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
King Charles ‘relieved’ on Trump's brutal dig at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Sarah Ferguson shares 'deeply moving' message after Andrew deals fresh blow to Charles
Sarah Ferguson shares 'deeply moving' message after Andrew deals fresh blow to Charles
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi congratulates Princess Sofia, Prince Carl Philip on new baby
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi congratulates Princess Sofia, Prince Carl Philip on new baby
Prince Andrew set to take 'revenge' from King Charles in bitter move
Prince Andrew set to take 'revenge' from King Charles in bitter move
Karen Spencer shares huge update on ‘new’ life after Earl Charles Spencer split
Karen Spencer shares huge update on ‘new’ life after Earl Charles Spencer split
King Charles struggles to find shoulder to ‘rely on’ in royals amid cancer
King Charles struggles to find shoulder to ‘rely on’ in royals amid cancer
Meghan Markle shares sweet message for Prince Harry before Valentine’s Day
Meghan Markle shares sweet message for Prince Harry before Valentine’s Day
Prince Harry makes rare confession about his kids after Meghan leaves Canada
Prince Harry makes rare confession about his kids after Meghan leaves Canada
King Charles’ relationship with Harry, Meghan affects Archie, Lilibet
King Charles’ relationship with Harry, Meghan affects Archie, Lilibet
King Charles, Queen Camilla get touching gifts from fans in Middlesbrough
King Charles, Queen Camilla get touching gifts from fans in Middlesbrough