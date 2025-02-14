King Charles shares heartfelt message after meeting anti-monarchists

King Charles III has released a positive statement after his unexpected encounter with anti-monrachy protestors in Middlesbrough.
The 76-year-old made his first visit to Middlesbrough since ascending to the throne, in 2022.
Thursday's visit of Charles alongside Queen Camilla also marks the first visit by any monarch in 32 years since late Queen Elizabeth II officially inaugurated Pallister Park in 1993.
In a delightful video shared by Royal Family's Instagram account, the cancer-stricken monarch appeared in high spirits as he met the locals.
In a shocking turn of events, Charles also faced a group of anti-monrachy protestors, who were holding the placards with the words, "Not our King".
However, things took a surprising turn when King Charles got closer to the protestors and broke ice with them, leaving them baffled with his generous move.
Alongside the Instagram reel, Buckingham Palace also shared a personal message of the monarch, which read, "What a wonderful welcome to Middlesbrough!"
It continued, "Before meeting so many kind people who turned out to show their support, The King and Queen visited the International Centre where they heard about a number of local community projects, including REPOD Doctors, an initiative supporting refugee medical practitioners as they train to transition into the NHS."
"Their Majesties also joined @TheJunctionCharity, faith initiative ‘Together Middlesbrough’, Cleveland Police and young people from @KingsTrust during a knife crime community education workshop," it added.
"At the end of the day, Their Majesties wished Rona Grafton a very happy 100th birthday today - and delivered some very special ‘Royal Mail'" the statement concluded.
King Charles and Queen Camilla will visit Italy in April as their first international trip of 2025.