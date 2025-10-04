Royal Family drops King Willem, Queen Máxima new fur pals on World Pet Day 

The Royal House of the Netherlands shared the adorable portraits of King Willem-Alexander and his wife, Queen Máxima, with their new family additions.
On the occasion of World Pet Day on Friday, October 3, the Royal Family of the Netherlands turned to their Instagram account to drop the new royal members of Their Majesties.
"It's World Pet Day! Mambo with his friend Jagger, the new Labrador pup of King William-Alexander and Queen Máxima," the Dutch Royal Family stated in the caption.
For the unversed, royal fans were first introduced to Mambo in 2021, while Jagger was adopted in 2024.
Last year in November, King and Queen’s dog, Mambo, hilariously went to the bathroom as Their Majesties and their three daughters posed for their annual winter photo session.
The moment caught on camera prompted hilarious reactions from the royals.
His Majesty was photographed laughing, while Princess Catharina-Amalia put a hand to her face and Princess Alexia looked over her shoulder as their four-legged family member relieved himself at a nearby tree.
To note, this royal update comes shortly after King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima attended the historic abdication ceremony of Grand Duke Henri in Luxembourg.
During their official visit, their daughter, Princess of Orange, represented the Netherlands' monarchy at the high-profile royal event.