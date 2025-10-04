Home / Royal

Royal Family drops King Willem, Queen Máxima new fur pals on World Pet Day

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima celebrate World Pet Day by revealing adorable fur pals on Instagram

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Royal Family drops King Willem, Queen Máxima new fur pals on World Pet Day
Royal Family drops King Willem, Queen Máxima new fur pals on World Pet Day 

The Royal House of the Netherlands shared the adorable portraits of King Willem-Alexander and his wife, Queen Máxima, with their new family additions.

On the occasion of World Pet Day on Friday, October 3, the Royal Family of the Netherlands turned to their Instagram account to drop the new royal members of Their Majesties.

"It's World Pet Day! Mambo with his friend Jagger, the new Labrador pup of King William-Alexander and Queen Máxima," the Dutch Royal Family stated in the caption.

For the unversed, royal fans were first introduced to Mambo in 2021, while Jagger was adopted in 2024.

Last year in November, King and Queen’s dog, Mambo, hilariously went to the bathroom as Their Majesties and their three daughters posed for their annual winter photo session.

The moment caught on camera prompted hilarious reactions from the royals.

His Majesty was photographed laughing, while Princess Catharina-Amalia put a hand to her face and Princess Alexia looked over her shoulder as their four-legged family member relieved himself at a nearby tree.

To note, this royal update comes shortly after King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima attended the historic abdication ceremony of Grand Duke Henri in Luxembourg.

During their official visit, their daughter, Princess of Orange, represented the Netherlands' monarchy at the high-profile royal event. 

You Might Like:

Meghan Markle steals spotlight at Paris Fashion Week with surprise appearance

Meghan Markle steals spotlight at Paris Fashion Week with surprise appearance
The Duchess of Sussex returns to Europe for the first time since 2022 to attend the Balenciaga show in the French capital

Prince Emmanuel of Belgium marks 20th birthday with new royal portraits

Prince Emmanuel of Belgium marks 20th birthday with new royal portraits
King Philippe and Queen Mathilde's third-born celebrated his 20th birthday with wishes from royal fans

Princess Beatrix attends key royal event after King Willem's Luxembourg trip

Princess Beatrix attends key royal event after King Willem's Luxembourg trip
King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima attended abdication ceremony of Grand Duke Henri in Luxembourg this week

Prince William, Harry's rivalry rooted in surprising childhood incident

Prince William, Harry's rivalry rooted in surprising childhood incident
Prince Harry and Prince William's last public appearance together was at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in 2022

Belgian Princess Elisabeth, Dutch Princess Catharina pose together at key event

Belgian Princess Elisabeth, Dutch Princess Catharina pose together at key event
The Crown Princesses of Belgium and the Netherlands, Elisabeth and Catharina-Amalia, attend historic ceremony in Luxembourg

Prince Harry's welfare Sentebale thrives after Sarah Ferguson charity fallout

Prince Harry's welfare Sentebale thrives after Sarah Ferguson charity fallout
Duchess of York was removed from several charity organization after her alleged connection with Jefferey Epstein was exposed publicly

Prince Harry feels paranoid after 'formal' meeting with King Charles

Prince Harry feels paranoid after 'formal' meeting with King Charles
The Duke of Sussex has been"frustrated" after his step for reconciliation didn’t work

Queen Letizia champions youth employment with new impactful initiative

Queen Letizia champions youth employment with new impactful initiative
The Queen of Spain, Letizia, officially launches a meaningful project to boost young people’s employment

Meghan Markle’s 'rebellious' move with Prince Harry sparks fresh royal buzz

Meghan Markle’s 'rebellious' move with Prince Harry sparks fresh royal buzz
The Duchess of Sussex dramatic act of rebellion alongside Prince Harry turned heads amid ongoing tension

Meghan Markle faces brutal mockery from Kate, William’s circle amid rift

Meghan Markle faces brutal mockery from Kate, William’s circle amid rift
Prince William and Princess Kate’s inner circle mocks Meghan Markle with a shocking nickname

Kate Middleton offers apology after Prince William’s subtle dig at King Charles

Kate Middleton offers apology after Prince William’s subtle dig at King Charles
Prince William appeared to take a subtle swipe at King Charles in a recent interview

Meghan Markle in high spirits as Prince Harry faces fresh setback

Meghan Markle in high spirits as Prince Harry faces fresh setback
The Duchess of Sussex remains unfazed and continues her ventures while the Duke endures shocking new blow