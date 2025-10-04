Kate Middleton offers apology after Prince William’s subtle dig at King Charles

Princess Kate has issued an apology at a recent outing after Prince William appeared to take a subtle dig at King Charles during a new interview.
On Thursday, the Princess of Wales marked her first visit to the Lincolnshire base since being appointed Royal Honorary Air Commodore in 2023.
During her visit, Kate apologised to children at RAF Coningsby when she found out they’d dressed up in her honor
“Where is my dress? If I had known… I’m sorry I didn’t wear my dress today. Thank you for coming to see me,” the Princess of Wales told a group of kids.
The Princess also met service members and their families, toured aircraft and facilities, and even tested her skills in a flight simulator, attempting the challenging “lap of death” maneuver.
To note, Princess Kate’s kind word of apology came after her husband the Prince of Wales shared his thoughts about balancing “work and family life” in and having a “stable home,” seemingly pointing at Charles’ troubled marriage to Princess Diana.
Speaking with Eugene Levy on the latest episode of The Reluctant Traveler, William said, “Getting the balance of work and family life right is really important. Because for me, the most important thing in my life is family, and everything is about the future and about if you don’t start the children off now with a happy, healthy, stable home.”
Reflecting on the role of family life, beginning with Princess Diana’s parenting, William shared, “Yes definitely, I think it’s really important that that atmosphere is created at home. You have to have that warmth, that feeling of safety, security, love.”
He continued, “That all has to be there, and that was certainly part of my childhood. My parents got divorced at 8 (he was 14), so that lasted a short period of time.”
To note, then Prince Charles and Princess Diana got divorced on August 28 1996.