Meghan Markle steals spotlight at Paris Fashion Week with surprise appearance

The Duchess of Sussex returns to Europe for the first time since 2022 to attend the Balenciaga show in the French capital

  • By Hania Jamil
Meghan Markle landed in Europe for the first time since 2022 to attend the Balenciaga show at Paris Fashion Week.

Teasing her arrival at the City of Love, she posted an Instagram Story of herself walking with the French track Viens on essaie by Vitaa and Julien Doré playing as the background music.

The mother-of-two was photographed leaving her hotel on Saturday night in a stunning white two-piece outfit, which she paired with black heels and a matching bag.

A rep shared that Meghan graced the event "in support of Pierpaolo Piccioli, who recently assumed the role of Creative Director for the House."

"Over the years, the Duchess has worn a number of designs by Pierpaolo. They have worked closely together collaborating on design for key moments on the world stage. She has long admired his craftsmanship and modern elegance, and tonight was no different," said the spokesman.

Besides that, Meghan and Prince Harry are set to mark a major New York City outing for mental health-related events.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will accept Project Healthy Minds' Humanitarian of the Year Award at the nonprofit's World Mental Health Day Gala on Thursday, October 9, in NYC.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will receive the award for their work to make the online world a safer place for families and young people, in addition to their strides to advance mental wellbeing globally.

