Home / Royal

Prince William, Harry's rivalry rooted in surprising childhood incident

Prince Harry and Prince William's last public appearance together was at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in 2022

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
Prince William, Harrys rivalry rooted in surprising childhood incident
Prince William, Harry's rivalry rooted in surprising childhood incident

Prince William and Prince Harry's years-long feud might have been triggered by a simple childhood remark, claimed Princess Diana's former butler Paul Burrell.

The Duke of Sussex's feeling of being "the spare" and the sibling rivalry might have been amplified in their childhood, when William was noticeably favoured by their nanny, who opted to give special favours to the future King.

Burrell recalled a significant moment in Channel 5's documentary titled The Palace: What the Royal Servants Saw, noting, "I heard one of the nannies say to William, 'I'm going to give you three sausages, William. You need to grow big and strong, because you're going to be king one day'."

The remark struck young Harry like a lightning as Burrell recalled, "Poor Harry's face across the table. I looked at him [and knew he was thinking], 'Why did you get three sausages and I got two?'"

Having started royal service as a Buckingham Palace footman at merely 18, before eventually serving Princess Diana for a decade, Burrell witnessed firsthand the inner workings between the brothers.

Sharing his observations, he added, "I met both William and Harry in their early 20s, at a polo match, and chatted to them, and you could see that Harry always felt he was in second place."

Despite his deep-seated feelings of bitterness, Harry allegedly possessed a delightful, relaxed nature, according to the princes' former royal protection officer, Ken Wharfe, who considered him the more accessible of the pair. 

Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their senior working royal roles in 2020 and moved to the US, where they now live with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Since then, the rift between Harry and William has only widened, given the Sussexes' seemingly endless spate of allegations against the royal family.

In early September, Harry made a four-day trip to the UK, where he met his father, King Charles, face-to-face for the first time in 19 months, a surprising step towards the family reunion.

However, the brothers did not meet and William was not present for the private 55-minute tea session at Clarence House.

Despite the seemingly no contact between the siblings, the Prince of Wales mentioned Harry on the October 3 episode of The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy, as he discussed his children's future role in the monarchy.

Talking about Prince George's eventual role as king, William noted, "That is caveated with, I hope we don’t go back to some of the practices in the past that Harry and I had to grow up in, and I’ll do everything I can to make sure we don’t regress in that situation."

Prince William and Prince Harry last appeared together in public at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in September 2022.

You Might Like:

Belgian Princess Elisabeth, Dutch Princess Catharina pose together at key event

Belgian Princess Elisabeth, Dutch Princess Catharina pose together at key event
The Crown Princesses of Belgium and the Netherlands, Elisabeth and Catharina-Amalia, attend historic ceremony in Luxembourg

Prince Harry's welfare Sentebale thrives after Sarah Ferguson charity fallout

Prince Harry's welfare Sentebale thrives after Sarah Ferguson charity fallout
Duchess of York was removed from several charity organization after her alleged connection with Jefferey Epstein was exposed publicly

Prince Harry feels paranoid after 'formal' meeting with King Charles

Prince Harry feels paranoid after 'formal' meeting with King Charles
The Duke of Sussex has been"frustrated" after his step for reconciliation didn’t work

Queen Letizia champions youth employment with new impactful initiative

Queen Letizia champions youth employment with new impactful initiative
The Queen of Spain, Letizia, officially launches a meaningful project to boost young people’s employment

Meghan Markle’s 'rebellious' move with Prince Harry sparks fresh royal buzz

Meghan Markle’s 'rebellious' move with Prince Harry sparks fresh royal buzz
The Duchess of Sussex dramatic act of rebellion alongside Prince Harry turned heads amid ongoing tension

Meghan Markle faces brutal mockery from Kate, William’s circle amid rift

Meghan Markle faces brutal mockery from Kate, William’s circle amid rift
Prince William and Princess Kate’s inner circle mocks Meghan Markle with a shocking nickname

Kate Middleton offers apology after Prince William’s subtle dig at King Charles

Kate Middleton offers apology after Prince William’s subtle dig at King Charles
Prince William appeared to take a subtle swipe at King Charles in a recent interview

Meghan Markle in high spirits as Prince Harry faces fresh setback

Meghan Markle in high spirits as Prince Harry faces fresh setback
The Duchess of Sussex remains unfazed and continues her ventures while the Duke endures shocking new blow

Princess Eugenie lands new role after Sarah Ferguson faced charity fallout

Princess Eugenie lands new role after Sarah Ferguson faced charity fallout
The Duchess of York was dropped by multiple organisations after the release of a 2011 email to Jeffrey Epstein

King Charles releases crucial message after Prince William takes subtle dig

King Charles releases crucial message after Prince William takes subtle dig
King Charkes may step out after son Prince William takes subtle dig at him in 'The Reluctant Traveler' episode

King Willem, Queen Máxima attend Grand Duke Henri's abdicate ceremony

King Willem, Queen Máxima attend Grand Duke Henri's abdicate ceremony
The Grand Duke Guillaume succeeds as head of the Grand Duchy, after the abdication of his father, Grand Duke Henri in October this year

King Felipe welcomes Spain's medal winners to royal Palace for royal tribute

King Felipe welcomes Spain's medal winners to royal Palace for royal tribute
The Spanish Royal Family drops King Felipe's meaningful engagement took place at La Zarzuela Palace earlier this week