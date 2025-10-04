Home / Royal

Princess Beatrix attends key royal event after King Willem's Luxembourg trip

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima attended abdication ceremony of Grand Duke Henri in Luxembourg this week

  By Fatima Hassan
Princess Beatrix has paid a heartfelt visit to the patients suffering from devastating muscle diseases. 

The 87-year-old former Queen of the Netherlands attended the prestigious royal event on Saturday, October, which was organised for the well-being of individuals with muscle disorders, muscular patients.

"In a muscular disease, muscles weaken or fall out completely. That has a huge impact, because you use your muscles for everything," the Netherlands Royal Family stated in the caption.

They continued, "From smiling, walking to writing and from swallowing to breathing. The Oranjepad of the Princess Beatrix Muscle Funds is a walk to and from Palace Soestdijk to ask for attention for the fight against muscle diseases."

"Participants can get sponsored to raise as much money as possible for scientific research into muscle diseases," they added. 

The royal palace noted, "Princess Beatrix is at the sixth edition of the walk. She speaks to people with muscle disease, to jubilating organisers of the annual collection and to others involved in the Muscle Funds. At the finish, the Princess meets participants who have walked the route."

For those unaware, the Princess Beatrix Muscle Fund (Prinses Beatrix Spierfonds) is dedicated to finding cures for muscle diseases and supports scientific research, good care, education, and advocacy in the Netherlands. 

This update comes shortly after King Willem-Alexander and his wife, Queen Máxima, attended the official abdication ceremony of Grand Duke Henri in Luxembourg.  

