Home / Royal

Meghan Markle’s 'rebellious' move with Prince Harry sparks fresh royal buzz

The Duchess of Sussex dramatic act of rebellion alongside Prince Harry turned heads amid ongoing tension

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |


Meghan Markle is said to have staged a “dramatic act of rebellion” alongside Prince Harry as she became increasingly frustrated with the couple’s ongoing struggles.

As per Radaronline, the Duchess of Sussex 2018 tour of Australia with Prince Harry was hailed as a success, but behind the smiles, tensions with aides reportedly left her “miserable,” leading to a dramatic outburst in which she allegedly hurled a cup of tea.

Royal author Tom Bower alleged in Revenge that the couple’s public image contrasted sharply with the unrest within their team.

A source told the outlet, "From the outside it looked perfect, but behind the scenes things were tense. Markle was unhappy, Harry was fixated on negative comments online, and the staff were stuck in between."

The reports revealed that tensions between Meghan and staff intensified as she "hurled a cup of tea into the air," during what a source described as a "small but dramatic act of rebellion".

Another source said, "She was dealing with huge pressure and wanted the kind of press handling she was used to in Hollywood. When that wasn't delivered, her frustration showed."

However, Harry and Meghan's spokesperson said at the time, "Let's just call this what it is—a calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation,” adding, "We are disappointed to see this defamatory portrayal of the Duchess of Sussex given credibility by a media outlet."

To note, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent 16 days visiting Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand while Meghan was pregnant with Prince Archie.

You Might Like:

Belgian Princess Elisabeth, Dutch Princess Catharina pose together at key event

Belgian Princess Elisabeth, Dutch Princess Catharina pose together at key event
The Crown Princesses of Belgium and the Netherlands, Elisabeth and Catharina-Amalia, attend historic ceremony in Luxembourg

Prince Harry's welfare Sentebale thrives after Sarah Ferguson charity fallout

Prince Harry's welfare Sentebale thrives after Sarah Ferguson charity fallout
Duchess of York was removed from several charity organization after her alleged connection with Jefferey Epstein was exposed publicly

Prince Harry feels paranoid after 'formal' meeting with King Charles

Prince Harry feels paranoid after 'formal' meeting with King Charles
The Duke of Sussex has been"frustrated" after his step for reconciliation didn’t work

Queen Letizia champions youth employment with new impactful initiative

Queen Letizia champions youth employment with new impactful initiative
The Queen of Spain, Letizia, officially launches a meaningful project to boost young people’s employment

Meghan Markle faces brutal mockery from Kate, William’s circle amid rift

Meghan Markle faces brutal mockery from Kate, William’s circle amid rift
Prince William and Princess Kate’s inner circle mocks Meghan Markle with a shocking nickname

Kate Middleton offers apology after Prince William’s subtle dig at King Charles

Kate Middleton offers apology after Prince William’s subtle dig at King Charles
Prince William appeared to take a subtle swipe at King Charles in a recent interview

Meghan Markle in high spirits as Prince Harry faces fresh setback

Meghan Markle in high spirits as Prince Harry faces fresh setback
The Duchess of Sussex remains unfazed and continues her ventures while the Duke endures shocking new blow

Princess Eugenie lands new role after Sarah Ferguson faced charity fallout

Princess Eugenie lands new role after Sarah Ferguson faced charity fallout
The Duchess of York was dropped by multiple organisations after the release of a 2011 email to Jeffrey Epstein

King Charles releases crucial message after Prince William takes subtle dig

King Charles releases crucial message after Prince William takes subtle dig
King Charkes may step out after son Prince William takes subtle dig at him in 'The Reluctant Traveler' episode

King Willem, Queen Máxima attend Grand Duke Henri's abdicate ceremony

King Willem, Queen Máxima attend Grand Duke Henri's abdicate ceremony
The Grand Duke Guillaume succeeds as head of the Grand Duchy, after the abdication of his father, Grand Duke Henri in October this year

King Felipe welcomes Spain's medal winners to royal Palace for royal tribute

King Felipe welcomes Spain's medal winners to royal Palace for royal tribute
The Spanish Royal Family drops King Felipe's meaningful engagement took place at La Zarzuela Palace earlier this week

Grand Duke Guillaume receives powerful message after dramatic ascension

Grand Duke Guillaume receives powerful message after dramatic ascension
Swedish King’s sends bold message to Grand Duke Guillaume after sudden shift in Luxembourg’s throne