Meghan Markle’s 'rebellious' move with Prince Harry sparks fresh royal buzz

Meghan Markle is said to have staged a “dramatic act of rebellion” alongside Prince Harry as she became increasingly frustrated with the couple’s ongoing struggles.
As per Radaronline, the Duchess of Sussex 2018 tour of Australia with Prince Harry was hailed as a success, but behind the smiles, tensions with aides reportedly left her “miserable,” leading to a dramatic outburst in which she allegedly hurled a cup of tea.
Royal author Tom Bower alleged in Revenge that the couple’s public image contrasted sharply with the unrest within their team.
A source told the outlet, "From the outside it looked perfect, but behind the scenes things were tense. Markle was unhappy, Harry was fixated on negative comments online, and the staff were stuck in between."
The reports revealed that tensions between Meghan and staff intensified as she "hurled a cup of tea into the air," during what a source described as a "small but dramatic act of rebellion".
Another source said, "She was dealing with huge pressure and wanted the kind of press handling she was used to in Hollywood. When that wasn't delivered, her frustration showed."
However, Harry and Meghan's spokesperson said at the time, "Let's just call this what it is—a calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation,” adding, "We are disappointed to see this defamatory portrayal of the Duchess of Sussex given credibility by a media outlet."
To note, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent 16 days visiting Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand while Meghan was pregnant with Prince Archie.