Belgian Princess Elisabeth, Dutch Princess Catharina pose together at key event

The future Queens of Belgium and the Netherlands were photographed together at a milestone occasion.
On Friday, October 3, Crown Princess Elisabeth of Belgium and Crown Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands were in attendance at the historic Luxembourgish abdication ceremony along with their parents – King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, and King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima.
After Grand Duke Henri abdicated the throne, ending his 25-year reign over Luxembourg, his eldest child, Prince Guillaume, succeeded him, marking a historic transition to a new era of the monarchy.
Following Guillaume’s swearing-in ceremony, the Belgian and Dutch Crown Princesses posed with the new Grand Duke and Grand Duchess Stephanie.
Taking to Instagram on Saturday, October 4, the Dutch Royal Family shared photos from the abdication and ascension ceremony, featuring the Royals of three countries united.
In the post, the palace shared that after the ceremony, the two princesses attended a gala dinner hosted by Grand Duke Guillaume and Grand Duchess Stephanie at Grand Ducal Palace.
“On the occasion of the change of the throne, Grand Duke Guillaume and Grand Duchess Stéphanie receive the Royal Couple, the Princess of Orange and Princess Elisabeth for a gala dinner in the Grand Duchess Palace,” read the caption.
The post also included a photo of the new Grand Ducal Couple with King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima.