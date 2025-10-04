Prince Harry's welfare Sentebale thrives after Sarah Ferguson charity fallout 

Prince Harry's charity foundation, Sentebale, continues to thrive despite Sarah Ferguson's removal from several other charity organizations.
The Duke of Sussex's former charity is running successfully despite his public rift with the African-based organization's chairwoman, Dr Sophie Chandauka.
Earlier this year, the chairwoman alleged that the 41-year-old British royal was involved in bullying and misogyny.
She also accused him of causing "incalculable damage" to the charity.
However, now, after months of public feud, Dr Chandauka said Harry's charity organization is "poised to soar" despite the defaming challenges.
"This 16-month period marks Sentebale's bold transformation: building stronger programmes, governance, and financial resilience," the chairwoman recently said in her statement.
Dr Sophie Chandauka made these remarks as Prince Harry's charitable foundation, Sentebale, which he established with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho in memory of their mothers, Princess Diana and Queen Mamahato, set to mark its 20th anniversary.
It is pertinent to note that this update comes shortly after the Royal Family faced a significant setback when the Duchess of York was removed from several charity organizations as a patron last month.
In September, an alleged email resurfaced on social media in which Sarah Ferguson described disgraced financier Jefferey Epstein as her "supreme friend" despite previously denying her connection with the late child sex offender.
As of now, neither King Charles nor Prince Harry has responded to these ongoing reports about Fergie.