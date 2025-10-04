Home / Royal

Prince Emmanuel of Belgium marks 20th birthday with new royal portraits

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde's third-born celebrated his 20th birthday with wishes from royal fans

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
Prince Emmanuel of Belgium marks 20th birthday with new royal portraits
Prince Emmanuel of Belgium marks 20th birthday with new royal portraits

The Belgian Royal Family commemorated Prince Emmanuel's 20th birthday with some brand new royal portraits.

On Saturday, October 4, the official Instagram account of the Royal Family posted stylish new clicks of King Philippe and Queen Mathilde's third-born son.

In the first birthday's snap, Emmanuel could be seen outdoors, sitting on a concrete bench as he made eye contact with the camera.

While the second image was of the young prince leaning against a concrete pillar, as he showed off a slight smile.

For the occasion, the newly turned 20-year-old donned a white button-up shirt, which he paired with light off-white pants and a black belt.


To make the outfit more of his style, the third in line to the Belgian throne wore checkered socks and stylish sneakers.

"Some images of Prince Emmanuel in Louvain for his 20th birthday!" the Palace penned in the caption with a birthday cake emoji.

They also revealed that the prince started a bachelor's degree in International Business Management and Marketing at UCLL in September.

The comment section of the social media post was flooded with Royal fans wishing the prince on his birthday.

Moreover, Prince Emmanuel also has an interest in music and has a career as a DJ under the stage name DJ Vyntrix.

In addition to Prince Emmanuel, Queen Mathilde and King Philippe also share daughters Princess Elisabeth and Princess Eléonore as well as, a son, Prince Gabriel.

