Meghan Markle faces brutal mockery from Kate, William’s circle amid rift

  • By Sidra Khan
Meghan Markle is nothing but just a laughing stock for Prince William and Kate Middleton’s close pals.

In its latest article, Radar Online revealed that the Duchess of Sussex has become a subject of brutal mockery in the Prince and Princess of Wales’s inner circle over her lifestyle business, As Ever.

The mother of two’s business venture, which she launched this April after a series of setbacks over the brand name and logo, is centered around food preserves and home goods, including items like jam, spreads, herbal teas, honey, pancake and cookie mixes, decorative toppings, sprinkles, and wine.

However, for the future King and Queen’s friend, As Ever is nothing but a “poor” venture.

According to an insider close to the Prince and Princess of Wales, “Within William and Kate's circle, people joked by calling it 'As If,' meaning they doubt it will ever succeed. It became a running joke that had everyone laughing."

"People were swapping plenty of messages about it. The whole venture feels poorly put together and lacking polish – honestly, it's a bit embarrassing,” they added.

The mockery is clear evidence that tensions and strains between the Royal Family and the Sussexes remain strong.

For the unversed, the rift dates back to 2020, when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to step back from their royal duties to pursue a new life in the US, leaving the Royal Family shattered.

Although the Duke of Sussex has long extended olive branches to his elder brother, sources have shared that the father of three may never forgive Harry for tarnishing the image of the royal institution.

